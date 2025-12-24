IMF Warns Energy Sector Reform Delays Could Trigger Return of Dumsor

Ghanaians should brace themselves for a possible return to the dreaded days of erratic power supply, widely known as dumsor, if the implementation of the government’s Energy Sector Recovery Programme continues to drag. This is the warning from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the fifth review of the country’s bailout programme.

The Fund fears that Ghana’s hard won economic recovery could be thrown off balance if the needed reforms in the energy sector are not fast tracked. The IMF has projected Ghana’s energy sector shortfall to rise to $2.2 billion by December 2025, reflecting the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) significant losses, driven by sluggish tariff adjustments and rising power generation costs. This worsening deficit casts a shadow over the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts.

In its latest Country Report, the IMF paints a picture of the risks facing the country. While Ghana remains exposed to global shocks such as rising regional insecurity, terrorism, volatile commodity prices, and shifting trade policies, the Fund is clear that domestic policy delays could be just as damaging.

One critical risk is the delay in implementing the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP), a plan designed to fix long standing financial and operational problems in the power sector. According to the IMF’s assessment, delays in implementing the programme could force the government to spend more public funds to keep the sector afloat. This extra burden would strain the budget at a time when Ghana is trying to stabilize its finances and manage debt.

Energy experts have warned that Ghana could slide back into widespread power rationing within a year if government fails to expand generation capacity and resolve mounting debts owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Justice Ohene Akoto, Executive Director of the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre, and Dr. Nii Darko Asante, an energy consultant and former technical director at the Energy Commission, painted a grim picture of Ghana’s energy outlook, suggesting the window for avoiding blackouts is closing rapidly.

More worrying for households and businesses is the practical consequence of the delay. This means there is the risk of power cuts returning, higher fuel costs, and businesses once again running on generators. Small shops, factories, and all businesses that run on or depend on electricity are likely to face higher costs, lost income, and job losses.

The IMF revealed a larger than expected energy sector deficit in 2024, further straining public finances as shortfalls exceeded projections by 0.6 percentage points of GDP. Persistent inefficiencies, including the Electricity Company of Ghana’s poor implementation of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism, have exacerbated arrears owed to Independent Power Producers and fuel suppliers.

As of March 2025, Ghana’s energy sector debt stood at $3.1 billion, a figure projected to exceed $9 billion by 2026 if systemic reforms aren’t implemented. IPPs currently provide 45 per cent of Ghana’s electricity generation, but many are owed millions in unpaid bills despite government claims of improved payment performance.

The IMF warns that these domestic slippages could also undermine broader economic stability. If the energy sector remains unstable, it complicates Ghana’s debt recovery efforts and makes negotiations with external creditors and development partners more difficult, potentially slowing inflows of much needed support.

The IMF has stated that forcefully addressing the challenges in the energy sector and addressing related arrears are critical to contain fiscal risks. Looking ahead, preserving the integrity of the fiscal policy adjustment is predicated on timely and continued efforts to improve State Owned Enterprises management, including by decisively tackling challenges in the energy and cocoa sectors.

Despite these setbacks, the IMF expressed optimism about upcoming reforms. A draft energy sector strategy aimed at reducing operational costs and enhancing revenue collection is expected to be finalized by June 2025 and adopted by the Cabinet by September 2025.

To avoid returning to the dreaded days of dumsor, fixing the energy sector challenges in haste is no longer optional. The Fund cautions that without swift and consistent implementation of the Energy Sector Recovery Programme, Ghana risks sliding back into power shortages that would hurt ordinary citizens and stall the fragile economic recovery.