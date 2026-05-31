IMF Warns Conflict Is Disrupting Global Transport Networks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the Middle East conflict is disrupting global shipping and air routes, threatening trade, growth and the livelihoods of millions worldwide.

The Fund said the war has battered maritime and air traffic across the region, damaged critical infrastructure and severed corridors that move energy and goods. Even in the most optimistic case, it cautioned, a return to pre-conflict conditions is unlikely to come quickly or smoothly.

In its latest chart analysis, the IMF pointed to the lingering effect of Red Sea disruptions, where attacks on commercial vessels from 2023 pushed shipping lines to abandon the Suez Canal and reroute around Africa. More than two years on, traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between Yemen and Djibouti remains at about half its pre-crisis level.

The Fund said the outlook for the Strait of Hormuz and regional air routes is still uncertain. “Growth will be slower, even if an enduring peace is reached,” it noted, warning that a recovery as sluggish as Bab el-Mandeb’s could drag on economic output for years after the fighting ends.

Drawing on its April 2026 World Economic Outlook, the IMF said the disruptions raise transport costs, slow the flow of goods and strain supply chains, with tourism-dependent and import-reliant economies hit hardest. Consumers ultimately pay through higher prices for food, fuel and other essentials, and lower-income households suffer most because basics consume a larger share of their budgets.

The Fund has linked the shock to a sharp rise in energy and commodity prices since the conflict escalated, with Brent crude climbing above 100 dollars a barrel at the height of the crisis. It urged governments to make transport and supply chain resilience a priority to protect growth and livelihoods.