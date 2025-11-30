The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on policymakers worldwide to resolve escalating trade tensions, safeguard economic stability, and implement growth oriented reforms to achieve sustainable prosperity in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

According to the Fund, the global economy stands at a critical juncture. Despite considerable resilience displayed over the past five years, trade tensions have surged dramatically, threatening the foundations of economic progress built since the pandemic recovery began.

The IMF emphasizes that countries must pursue policies promoting better internal and external macroeconomic balance to support collective resilience and wellbeing. Internal balances between savings and investment drive external current account balances and capital flows, meaning rebalancing can enhance stability internally, externally, and globally.

The organization acknowledges that this rebalancing proves difficult in practice. Current account surplus countries generally feel little urgency to adjust since they export rather than import capital, while countries with reserve currencies like the United States enjoy special ability to sustain deficits. However, sustained imbalances create fertile ground for trade tensions and build vulnerabilities across the global financial system.

To protect price stability, the IMF stresses that monetary policy must remain agile and credible, supported by strong commitment to central bank independence. Central bankers need to monitor data closely, including higher inflation expectations emerging in some economies. Strong regulation and supervision remain essential to keep banks safe, while rising risks from nonbank financial institutions must be monitored and contained.

The Fund recommends that emerging market economies preserve exchange rate flexibility as a shock absorber. Policymakers can look to the IMF’s Integrated Policy Framework for guidance on when temporary measures might be warranted during periods of stress.

Tighter budget constraints will require difficult choices everywhere, but particularly in low income countries. These nations face weak revenues that necessitate stronger efforts for domestic resource mobilization, alongside support from international partners to improve capacity for reforms and secure crucial financial assistance.

Policy tradeoffs can be eased by lifting growth potential through ambitious reforms. The United States economy has seen strong productivity growth while others have slipped behind. Countries can catch up through reforms in banking, capital markets, competition policy, intellectual property rights, and artificial intelligence preparedness, all of which can contribute to higher growth.

The IMF notes that if countries narrow their overall productivity gaps with the United States by just 15 percent, this would add 1.2 percentage points to global growth. Transformational reforms to improve the business environment will be essential, including cutting red tape, increasing competition, and encouraging entrepreneurship.

The organization has established an Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth to identify policies that improve resource allocation, foster innovation, and boost private sector led economic growth. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted that the medium term outlook for world economic growth is at its lowest in several decades, with much of the slowdown attributed to declining productivity growth.

The IMF warns that protectionism erodes productivity over the long run, especially in smaller economies, as shielding industries from competition reduces incentives for efficient resource allocation. Past productivity and competitiveness gains from trade can erode when entrepreneurship gives way to special pleadings for exemptions, protection, and state support.

For Europe specifically, the Fund recommends assertive fiscal expansion by Germany to facilitate defense and infrastructure spending, alongside European Union wide policies to improve competitiveness by deepening the single market. Europe needs banking union, capital market union, and fewer restrictions on internal trade in services.

In the United States, the core macroeconomic policy challenge involves putting federal government debt on a declining path. This will require significant reductions to the federal budget deficit, including elements of spending reform. Lowering federal debt would strengthen resilience and reduce the current account deficit.

The IMF currently provides balance of payments support to 48 countries, including Argentina, where robust market oriented reforms are underpinned by the organization’s newest and largest program. The Fund emphasizes that achieving higher productivity growth remains the only path to meeting aspirations of people everywhere for better lives for themselves and their children.

Policies that promote entrepreneurship and competition will be essential for driving productivity and job creation across all economies. Only through concerted international cooperation and comprehensive domestic reforms can countries navigate current uncertainties and establish foundations for durable, inclusive growth that benefits all segments of society.