IMF Urges Ghana to Cut Tax Incentives for Revenue Growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that Ghana reduce costly and poorly targeted tax incentives to close the gap between potential and actual revenue collections. The global financial institution argues that many existing tax breaks fail to deliver intended economic benefits while undermining overall tax system efficiency.

Ghana’s tax collection performance remains significantly below potential, with the tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio currently standing at just 13 percent. This figure reflects a substantial shortfall compared to what the country could achieve with improved policies and enforcement.

The revenue challenge extends across Sub Saharan Africa, where similar gaps frequently exceed 5 percent of GDP. These shortfalls stem from structural obstacles including high levels of informal economic activity, administrative inefficiencies, and weak enforcement mechanisms.

The Fund emphasized that scaling back expensive and often poorly designed tax expenditures could help narrow the tax gap by strengthening revenue performance and improving the efficiency of the overall tax system. This approach represents a shift toward more strategic revenue mobilization rather than simply expanding existing tax burdens.

The Finance Minister’s recent presentation of the 2026 budget highlighted concrete examples of revenue challenges facing Ghana. He revealed that significant leakages persist at the country’s ports, where systemic weaknesses in cargo classification, valuation, and inspection have severely undermined collections.

During 2024, imports valued at GH¢204 billion entered the country, yet only GH¢85 billion qualified as taxable. This discrepancy points directly to widespread misclassification and under invoicing practices that deprive the government of billions in potential revenue. Such gaps illustrate precisely why Ghana continues to fall short of its tax potential.

The government has begun implementing concrete measures to address these revenue leakages and strengthen collection capacity. The Finance Minister announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven pre arrival inspections will be deployed for all cross border shipments starting in 2026.

This advanced technology is designed to detect under valuation, flag high risk goods, and strengthen the capacity of Ghana’s Customs operations to combat smuggling, improve safety standards, and protect national security. The system will require shipment manifests at least 24 hours before vessels depart from origin ports, enabling earlier risk assessments and reducing opportunities for documentation fraud.

By integrating automation into port operations, officials expect to significantly boost customs revenue, enhance trade efficiency, and close longstanding revenue gaps. An Inter Agency Committee has been established to audit all import related transfers, while the Bank of Ghana will now match every foreign exchange transfer with verified import data.

These technological interventions complement broader efforts recommended by the IMF to streamline tax incentives, improve administration, and mobilize domestic resources more effectively. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been mandated to establish a special recovery unit dedicated to reclaiming lost revenue identified through these audits.

The IMF stressed that reducing poorly targeted tax expenditures, strengthening enforcement capabilities, and improving efficiency in administration could collectively help close the revenue gap. With external financing becoming increasingly constrained, Ghana and other Sub Saharan countries are urged to look inward, exploring under utilized areas of tax policy to build fiscal resilience and meet critical development needs.

The 2026 budget targets total revenue and grants of GH¢268.1 billion, marking an 18.3 percent increase over the GH¢226.7 billion recorded in 2025. This ambitious projection relies on improved compliance, enhanced enforcement, and the elimination of systemic leakages rather than placing additional burdens on existing compliant taxpayers.