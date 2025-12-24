IMF Urges Bank of Ghana to Maintain Caution on Policy Rate Cuts

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to exercise restraint in further lowering its policy rate, emphasizing that any additional monetary easing must be gradual and data-driven.

The guidance emerged from the IMF’s latest Staff Review of Ghana’s bailout programme, which evaluated recent macroeconomic trends and policy measures. “With inflation pressures subsiding and the recent appreciation of the cedi, the Bank of Ghana has appropriately begun a cautious monetary easing cycle. Any further easing should remain gradual and data dependent,” the Fund stated.

Since January 2025, the BoG has slashed the policy rate by 9.0 percentage points cumulatively, reducing it to 18.0 per cent. While the IMF acknowledged this as appropriate given improved inflation dynamics and exchange rate stability, it warned against overly aggressive reductions that might reverse recent economic gains.

The Fund also noted ongoing collaboration between the BoG and IMF to strengthen the foreign exchange market. A newly developed structured foreign exchange operations framework has been implemented to better manage currency flows, smooth excessive market volatility, and support the buildup of international reserves.

On financial sector stability, the IMF praised Ghanaian authorities for decisive action to protect the banking system. Measures include restructuring state-owned banks, closing gaps in crisis management frameworks, and adopting a comprehensive strategy to reduce non-performing loans. “The authorities have taken decisive steps to safeguard financial stability,” the Fund observed, describing these actions as crucial for restoring confidence and supporting economic recovery.

The IMF recognized Ghana’s progress in strengthening governance and public sector efficiency, aligned with its recently published Governance Diagnostic Assessment report. However, it stressed that transparency and oversight improvements must continue, particularly regarding public disclosure requirements and management of state-owned enterprises in the gold, cocoa, and energy sectors.

Looking forward, the Fund highlighted the need for ambitious structural reforms to unlock Ghana’s growth potential. Creating a more favorable environment for private sector investment, coupled with stronger governance and transparency, remains essential for boosting productivity and generating sustainable employment.

The IMF’s recommendations arrive as Ghana works to consolidate macroeconomic stability while fostering growth, with policymakers navigating the delicate balance between easing financial conditions and avoiding renewed inflationary pressures.