IMF Upgrades Nigeria’s Economic Growth Forecast to 3.9%

The International Monetary Fund has raised Nigeria’s economic growth projection to 3.9 percent for 2025 and 4.2 percent for 2026, marking a notable upgrade from earlier estimates and positioning Africa’s largest economy as a regional bright spot amid global economic headwinds.

The revised forecast, unveiled Tuesday during the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, represents a significant upward revision from the Fund’s July projection of 3.4 percent. The upgrade reflects growing optimism about Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms, according to the institution’s latest World Economic Outlook report.

IMF officials attributed Nigeria’s improved performance to higher oil production, rising investor confidence, exchange rate stability, and structural fiscal reforms. These domestic factors have helped insulate the country from broader global economic challenges that are pushing down growth forecasts for many other nations.

The optimistic outlook comes at a time when the IMF expects global growth to slow from 3.3 percent in 2024 to 3.2 percent in 2025, then further decline to 3.1 percent in 2026. That worldwide deceleration stems largely from protectionist trade measures and fading economic stimulus effects.

IMF Economic Counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas explained the divergence during a press briefing, noting that while Nigeria benefits from supportive domestic factors including higher oil production and improved investor confidence, many other economies face significant downward revisions because of the changing international trade and official aid landscape.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso, speaking at the G-24 meetings in Washington, credited the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda for fundamentally restructuring the economy. He highlighted that Nigeria’s trade surplus has reached approximately six percent of GDP and is projected to maintain that level, representing a dramatic turnaround for an economy long dependent on imports.

The CBN governor emphasized that Nigeria now has a more competitive currency and, for the first time in years, a positive balance of trade surplus that’s expected to remain robust. He pointed to a visible shift from import dependency toward domestic production and export growth, changes that have enhanced the country’s stability and reduced its vulnerability to global tariff disputes.

Nigeria’s limited exposure to higher US tariffs played a role in the positive forecast revision. The ongoing rebasing of the country’s Gross Domestic Product calculation, which better captures economic activity, also contributed to the improved outlook. Stable foreign reserves have provided additional cushion against external shocks.

The IMF report situated Nigeria’s performance within broader regional trends. Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth is expected to remain stable at 4.1 percent in 2025 before edging up to 4.4 percent in 2026. IMF Deputy Research Director Petya Koeva Brooks identified Nigeria’s upward revision as setting it apart as one of the region’s key bright spots.

However, the global picture remains mixed. While emerging and developing economies are projected to grow above 4.0 percent, advanced economies are expected to hover around just 1.5 percent. Inflation continues to ease worldwide, though risks remain tilted to the downside due to protectionism, geopolitical tensions, and potential labor supply shocks.

The Fund urged governments to maintain credible, transparent, and sustainable policies while rebuilding fiscal buffers and preserving central bank independence. It warned that short-term strategies like trade rerouting and diversion could undermine long-term productivity and global growth.

The global economy has shown resilience to trade policy shocks, but the drag from shifting policies is becoming visible, the World Economic Outlook stated. The report cautioned that suboptimal reallocation of resources and technological decoupling may restrain growth in coming years.

For Nigeria, the challenge now lies in sustaining the momentum. The economic reforms have produced measurable improvements in key indicators, but they’ve also come with social costs. The country must balance continued policy discipline with addressing concerns about living standards and inequality.

The upgraded forecast provides validation for the reform path but also raises expectations. Investors and international partners will be watching closely to see whether Nigeria can deliver on the improved projections while managing the domestic political pressures that inevitably accompany economic transformation.