IMF Report Flags Presidential Power Over Anti Corruption Agencies

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) Technical Assistance Report has raised concerns that Ghana’s presidency holds considerable power and discretion over the appointment of heads of most anti corruption institutions, which could impact their independence. The report titled Governance Diagnostic Assessment March 2024 identified significant governance weaknesses in the country’s anti corruption framework.

The assessment found that in seven out of eight anti corruption agencies, the President appoints board members and heads of agencies either freely or in consultation with the Council of State. This arrangement is not an effective check on presidential appointment powers given that the Council of State’s advice and opinions are not binding on the President and the President controls the appointment of or holds considerable influence on the majority of its members.

Presidential discretion in appointments is further facilitated by very weak fit and proper criteria for candidates, in many cases referencing qualities such as moral character and proven integrity and relevant expertise. In some cases, requirements for appointments are nonexistent. Strong criteria to ensure candidates’ independence from political affiliations and influence are also absent. There are no rules providing for transparent appointment procedures.

The IMF report also highlighted that independence may be compromised by the lack of strong safeguards against arbitrary removal of heads of all anti corruption agencies. Only the Special Prosecutor and Deputy, the Auditor General, and Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners enjoy legally or constitutionally established tenure periods and may only be removed for cause through a formal investigation by another independent body.

However, board members of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), National Audit Service (NAS), and the boards and chief executive officers or directors general of Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Right to Information Commission (RTIC), Internal Audit Agency (IAA) and Public Procurement Authority (PPA) may be removed by presidential decision. Undue discretion and possible arbitrary removals are especially concerning regarding officials or bodies with operational and regulatory functions.

The IMF diagnostic exercise, conducted at the request of Ghana’s government, assessed governance weaknesses and corruption vulnerabilities across key state functions. The report was prepared by staff from the IMF’s Legal Department, Fiscal Affairs Department and Monetary and Capital Markets Department following missions to Accra in September and October 2023.

The assessment found that Ghana’s anti corruption framework is hampered by fragmentation, overlaps in functions, insufficient independence and lack of resources. The report emphasized the imperative to address those issues and empower agencies with legal tools to effectively deliver on their mandates, including through deeper reforms and firmer implementation of the legal framework on asset declaration, conflicts of interest, access to information and audits.

The report stated that greater transparency would increase public trust and minimize the perception that decisions reached by the anti corruption agencies, for example not to prosecute, are motivated by political considerations. It is particularly important to insulate the accountability institutions from political control and influence by strengthening the legal provisions on appointment and removal of key officials, among other measures.

The 2011 Constitution Review Commission recommended that commissioners of CHRAJ, the Auditor General and heads of the Electoral Commission and the National Commission for Civic Education be appointed by the President in consultation with the Council of State and with the prior approval of Parliament. This was accepted by the corresponding White Paper issued by the Government in 2012, but has not been implemented.

The IMF report acknowledged that addressing economic governance weaknesses and corruption has been a national priority for Ghana. The National Anti Corruption Action Plan 2015 to 2024 is in place and is currently under evaluation. Ghana has also introduced a number of important reforms in recent years, including enacting the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act in 2017, the Right to Information Act in 2019 and reforms on public procurement, anti money laundering and financial sector oversight.

However, the report noted that governance weaknesses and corruption vulnerabilities persist in various state functions. Third party and perception based indicators indicate that corruption is a serious challenge in Ghana and that its prevalence has grown over time. Ghana moved slightly downward in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, from a score of 48 in 2014 to 43 in 2022.

The report estimated that Ghana loses approximately 13.5 billion Ghana cedis annually to corruption, highlighting severe governance challenges that exacerbate the nation’s economic difficulties. Public procurement processes are considered an important source of corrupt financing, including through side payments, bribes, kickbacks, non enforcement of contract terms and judgment debt.

The IMF assessment proposed a set of prioritized, time bound reform measures aimed at strengthening economic governance, rule of law and reducing corruption vulnerabilities. Priority recommendations include strengthening the financial autonomy of anti corruption agencies through amendments to the Public Financial Management Act, enhancing the asset declaration system, clarifying roles within the enforcement apparatus and establishing a comprehensive conflicts of interest framework.

The diagnostic exercise was requested by Ghana’s authorities as part of the IMF’s 2018 Framework for Enhanced Fund Engagement on Governance. The authorities have committed to strengthening governance and reducing corruption vulnerabilities. The findings inform Ghana’s governance and anti corruption reforms, IMF supported programs, surveillance activities and capacity development work.

The mission team met with heads and senior staff of key institutions including the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, Office of the Special Prosecutor, Ghana Revenue Authority, Public Procurement Authority, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Ghana Police Service and representatives of the private sector, academia, civil society and international development partners.

The report noted that implementing deep governance reforms is not a risk free endeavor and may unsettle powerful vested interests whose reactions cannot be predicted. However, for Ghana to attain its full potential, it needs to build a new consensus that could dismantle many impediments to the quest for macroeconomic stability and growth.