IMF Projects AI Could Add 0.8 Percent to Growth

Artificial intelligence could boost global economic growth by up to 0.8 percent annually, representing a transformative contribution at a time when the world economy struggles to exceed 3 percent expansion, according to the International Monetary Fund.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva made the projection during a press briefing at the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington, describing the AI investment boom as bringing “incredible optimism” despite concentration primarily in the United States.

The IMF chief emphasized that AI would only prove valuable if it makes a major contribution to productivity and growth, leading the fund to conduct assessments showing contributions ranging between 0.1 and 0.8 percent to global economic expansion.

While those numbers might appear modest at first glance, they carry enormous significance. With global growth currently stuck around 3 percent, Georgieva noted that extracting even half a percentage point boost would be “very significant for the world” given that fractions translate into trillions of dollars in new output over time.

The growth contribution will materialize through multiple channels. Smarter manufacturing processes can reduce waste and optimize production. More efficient logistics systems minimize costs and delivery times. Better healthcare delivery improves patient outcomes while containing expenses. Data driven decision making enhances both government policy and business strategy.

Financial institutions using AI for risk assessment can lend more efficiently, reducing default rates while expanding credit access. Farmers employing predictive analytics tools improve crop yields through better planting, irrigation and harvesting decisions. Small businesses automate tasks that previously consumed hours of manual labor, freeing resources for growth activities.

However, Georgieva issued important caveats about realizing this potential. She warned that AI represents a “two-edged sword” that could cause more divergence between rich and poor countries, creating winners and losers rather than broadly shared prosperity.

The IMF has developed an AI preparedness index ranking countries based on digital infrastructure, labor market skills, innovation capacity, and current AI penetration. This assessment reveals stark disparities that could widen if left unaddressed.

Many developing economies lack the infrastructure, digital skills and energy capacity required to harness AI driven growth effectively. The technology demands substantial electricity supply, with AI energy requirements equivalent to half of total United States energy consumption according to Georgieva’s remarks.

The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook projects global growth slowing from 3.3 percent in 2024 to 3.2 percent in 2025 and 3.1 percent in 2026, rates below what experts consider necessary for addressing unemployment, poverty reduction and infrastructure development needs.

Private sector investment in artificial intelligence, especially concentrated in America, is currently propping up both United States and world growth while delivering supportive financial conditions globally. This investment boom represents one reason why economic performance has exceeded pessimistic forecasts made earlier in 2025.

The productivity gains from AI adoption can lead to higher wages, creation of entirely new job categories, and improved living standards across populations. But these benefits depend critically on how governments and businesses manage the technological transition, ensuring workers displaced by automation receive retraining and support.

Georgieva’s comments came amid broader discussions about economic resilience in uncertain times. She noted that despite sweeping policy shifts including trade tensions, the global economy has held up reasonably well, partly due to private sector adaptability seen in import frontloading, stockbuilding and supply chain strengthening.

The AI growth projections assume technology penetration across diverse economic sectors rather than remaining confined to tech companies and early adopters. Manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, education, government services and countless other domains must integrate AI tools for the full productivity boost to materialize.

Some analysts question whether the 0.8 percent upper bound represents realistic expectations or optimistic scenarios requiring perfect implementation. Historical technology adoption patterns suggest benefits often take longer to emerge than initial forecasts predict, while also potentially exceeding expectations once widespread integration occurs.

The energy demands present perhaps the most immediate constraint. Building sufficient electricity generation and distribution capacity to power AI systems at scale requires years of investment and planning. Countries lacking reliable power grids face particular challenges in capturing AI benefits.

Digital skills represent another critical bottleneck. Training workforces to develop, deploy and utilize AI applications demands educational reforms and ongoing professional development programs. The skills gap between advanced and developing economies could perpetuate or even widen existing inequalities.

Innovation ecosystems supporting AI advancement require research institutions, venture capital, regulatory frameworks encouraging experimentation, and cultures tolerating failure. These elements exist unevenly across countries and regions, creating differential capacity for AI driven growth.

Whether equitable benefit sharing occurs depends largely on policy choices. Governments can invest in digital infrastructure, education and training programs that democratize AI access. Or they can allow market forces alone to determine winners and losers, potentially exacerbating inequality within and between nations.

The IMF’s analysis suggests AI represents the next major productivity frontier after previous waves driven by electrification, computerization and internet connectivity. Each technology revolution created enormous economic value while also disrupting existing industries and employment patterns.

Managing this transition successfully requires proactive planning rather than reactive adjustment after disruptions occur. Countries beginning preparations now position themselves to capture AI benefits while mitigating downsides. Those waiting risk falling further behind as technology advances accelerate.

For Ghana and other African economies, the AI revolution presents both opportunities and challenges. Leapfrogging older technologies becomes possible when starting from lower development baselines. But capturing these opportunities demands strategic investments in infrastructure, education and enabling policies that most developing nations struggle to finance.

The 0.1 to 0.8 percent growth contribution range reflects uncertainty about adoption rates, implementation effectiveness and how rapidly productivity gains materialize across sectors. The low end assumes limited penetration beyond current hotspots. The high end requires widespread transformation touching most economic activities.

Georgieva’s message carries clear implications: AI’s economic impact is coming, the magnitude depends on choices made today, and ensuring broadly shared benefits requires deliberate policy action rather than hoping markets alone deliver equitable outcomes.