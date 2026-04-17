IMF Names AfCFTA and AI as Africa’s Twin Growth Engines

Africa’s path to stronger, more resilient growth runs through deeper regional trade integration and the strategic adoption of artificial intelligence, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said at its African Department press briefing during the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington this week.

Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, presented the latest Regional Economic Outlook against a difficult backdrop, noting that sub-Saharan Africa entered 2026 with the strongest economic momentum it had seen in a decade, before the outbreak of war in the Middle East disrupted the outlook.

The IMF has revised regional growth down to 4.3 percent for 2026, with inflation expected to rise to around 5 percent. Oil-importing countries, particularly fragile and low-income states, face worsening trade balances and rising living costs, while oil exporters may benefit from higher revenues but remain exposed to volatility.

Despite the near-term pressures, Selassie pointed to two structural forces that could fundamentally reposition the continent over the longer term. On trade, he said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers a credible pathway for reducing vulnerability to external shocks and expanding intra-continental commerce. He noted that when African countries trade with each other, they increasingly exchange manufactured and higher value-added goods, in contrast to the natural resource exports that dominate their trade with the rest of the world, representing a significant structural advantage to deeper intra-African integration.

However, Selassie stressed that realising those gains would require closing persistent gaps. Implementing economies need to resolve outstanding issues around rules of origin and tariff concessions, reduce non-tariff barriers, modernise customs systems, and expand access to trade finance, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises at the centre of intra-African commerce.

On technology, the IMF’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook noted that advances in artificial intelligence promise large productivity gains and improved living standards, while cautioning that the transition may be uneven and that the right policies must be in place to ensure technological transformation leads to broadly balanced growth within and across countries. Selassie applied this directly to Africa’s context, noting that scaling AI’s impact on the continent would depend on investments in reliable electricity, digital infrastructure, and human capital development.

To navigate the evolving global landscape, the briefing concluded, countries will need to strengthen resilience through structural reforms, deeper financial markets, and greater regional integration. The IMF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting African governments through financing, policy guidance, and capacity-building aimed at sustaining the reform momentum built over the past two years.

The briefing also marked a personal milestone: Selassie, who has led the IMF’s African Department through multiple cycles of crisis and recovery, announced his retirement, closing an era of sustained institutional engagement with the continent’s economic challenges.