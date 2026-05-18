IMF Flags Bank of Ghana Gold Programme Risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has flagged the Bank of Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) as a key fiscal risk under Ghana’s new three year Policy Coordination Instrument.

The Fund’s call sits alongside a staff level agreement on a 36 month non financing PCI, reached at the end of a mission to Accra led by Africa Department Division Chief Ruben Atoyan. The Executive Board is expected to consider the request, together with the sixth and final review of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), by the end of July.

In a statement closing the mission, the Fund said greater transparency and stronger safeguards were needed to insulate the central bank’s balance sheet from quasi fiscal exposure tied to the gold programme, including budget recognition of future costs.

The DGPP, under which the Bank of Ghana buys domestic gold to bolster reserves, has supported the climb in Ghana’s gross international reserves to about US$14.5 billion by February 2026, roughly six months of import cover. The IMF nevertheless considers the scheme a contingent liability if losses are not properly accounted for in the central government budget.

The warning sits within a broader IMF assessment that contingent liabilities from state owned enterprises (SOEs) and quasi fiscal operations remain the largest threat to Ghana’s fiscal outlook. Atoyan told reporters that fiscal risks outside the central government had historically been the main driver of Ghana’s debt path.

The new PCI runs through mid 2029 and will involve no Fund financing. It anchors reforms across six pillars covering growth friendly fiscal adjustment, debt sustainability, fiscal transparency, the monetary and exchange rate framework, financial sector stability, and inclusive growth. Semi annual reviews will provide external validation of Ghana’s reform record.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson said the government had no immediate plan to return to international debt markets, with the 2026 budget assuming no external commercial borrowing. “We are not in a hurry to go back to the capital market,” he said.

The Fund also pressed for deeper reforms in the energy and cocoa sectors. It called for measures to cut distribution and collection losses at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), finalise private sector participation in distribution, clear legacy arrears, and reduce generation costs. For cocoa, the Fund recommended more frequent farmgate price adjustments and a tighter cost structure at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

The IMF said growth exceeded expectations in 2025, supported by broad based activity and historically high gold export earnings. Sovereign credit ratings have improved from restricted default to ‘B’ with a positive outlook, while inflation has eased and the cedi has strengthened.

Maintaining the gains, the Fund warned, will depend on avoiding past policy slippages, including recurring fiscal imbalances, rising debt, weak buffers, and reform reversals.