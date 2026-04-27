IMF Final Review Mission Arrives in Accra Wednesday for Programme Exit

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission is expected in Accra from Tuesday, April 29, to conduct Ghana’s sixth and final review under the country’s three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement, with official engagements scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 30.

The two-week visit marks the last major milestone before Ghana concludes the programme, which has been extended by three months to August 16, 2026, to allow sufficient time to complete the assessment and process the final disbursement.

The review will evaluate Ghana’s performance since the fifth review was completed by the IMF Executive Board in December 2025, with particular attention to the implementation of structural reforms, fiscal developments in the energy sector and the state of the banking system. The mission is expected to agree on a set of prior actions required to unlock the final tranche of IMF support, estimated at approximately US$360 million. If approved, that disbursement would bring Ghana’s total receipts under the arrangement to roughly US$3 billion, the full amount committed when the programme was approved in May 2023.

IMF Resident Representative in Ghana, Adrian Alter, has described the extension to August as a technical step, not a reflection of missed targets. He has explained it is needed to properly assess full-year 2025 data and first-quarter 2026 outcomes before finalising the review.

Following the Accra meetings, the mission will return to Washington to prepare a report for consideration by IMF management and the Executive Board. A decision is expected within two to three weeks of the mission’s conclusion, potentially clearing the path for Ghana’s formal programme exit in August.

The economic backdrop entering the review is broadly positive. At the fifth review, the IMF assessed Ghana’s programme performance as broadly satisfactory, noting that growth through the first half of 2025 exceeded expectations, driven by strong performance in services and agriculture, while inflation returned within the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) target range for the first time since 2021. Ghana’s economy is projected to grow by 4.8 percent in 2026, slightly above the Sub-Saharan Africa regional average.

The IMF’s Africa Department Director, Abebe Aemro Selassie, has acknowledged the progress while underlining the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline after the programme concludes. He has noted that keeping a balance between development spending and debt sustainability will be among the central policy challenges Ghana faces once IMF oversight ends.

On the financial sector, a separate IMF technical assistance mission published its recommendations in April 2026, calling on the BoG to strengthen its macroprudential oversight framework, adopt more forward-looking risk monitoring tools and establish a clearer formal decision-making process to improve financial system resilience ahead of the country’s return to independent economic management.