IMF Fifth Review Examines Whether Ghana Building Economy That Can Withstand Shocks

Although Ghana passed the fifth review of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, with the Executive Board completing the review on December 17, 2025, it is emerging that the assessment took a hard, practical look at whether the country is truly fixing the roots of its economic troubles or merely buying time.

The IMF described Ghana’s performance as broadly satisfactory, with all quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets for the fifth review met. At the centre of discussions was one clear question: whether Ghana is building an economy that can stand on its own again despite shocks.

The review, conducted by an IMF team led by Ruben Atoyan from September 29 to October 10, 2025, examined multiple areas before approving the disbursement of about US$385 million, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to approximately US$2.8 billion. The issues ranged from the general macroeconomy to how the country can protect the vulnerable, and included its outstanding debt restructuring exercise.

First, the IMF examined efforts to sustain macroeconomic adjustment and restore debt sustainability. In simple terms, this means checking whether government spending, borrowing, and revenues are finally being brought under control so Ghana does not fall back into another debt crisis. Ghana is on track to achieve a primary surplus of 1.5 per cent of GDP by year end, with the 2026 budget submitted to Parliament aligning with fiscal programme objectives and the new fiscal responsibility framework.

The review also focused on fiscal consolidation, but with a human face. While the government is expected to tighten spending and raise revenues, the IMF stressed the need to protect the most vulnerable, noting that fiscal adjustment will be driven by revenue mobilization and expenditure rationalization, with safeguards for vulnerable groups.

On monetary policy, the emphasis was caution and discipline. The IMF reviewed whether the Bank of Ghana is keeping inflation in check, allowing the cedi to move freely based on market forces, and rebuilding foreign reserves. With inflation pressures subsiding and the recent appreciation of the cedi, the Bank of Ghana has appropriately begun a cautious monetary easing cycle, though any further easing should remain gradual and data dependent.

Another key area was reforming policy frameworks and institutions. This is about strengthening the rules, laws, and systems that guide economic decisions, so stability does not depend on personalities but on strong institutions that endure. In collaboration with IMF staff, the Bank of Ghana has developed and implemented a new structured foreign exchange operations framework to intermediate currency flows and smooth excessive market volatility while accumulating international reserves.

The IMF also turned its attention to long standing problems in the energy and cocoa sectors. The Fund noted that efforts to improve transparency and oversight need to continue, particularly in the management of state owned enterprises in the gold, cocoa, and energy sectors. These sectors are critical to Ghana’s economy, yet plagued by inefficiencies and financial losses. Fixing them is essential to reducing pressure on the budget and boosting exports.

Financial stability featured prominently, especially after the domestic debt restructuring. The IMF indicated that authorities have taken decisive steps to safeguard financial stability, including implementing the strategy to restructure and reform state owned banks, closing gaps in the crisis management and resolution framework, and pursuing a multi pronged approach to reduce non performing loans. The Fund assessed whether banks and financial institutions remain strong enough to support businesses and households without triggering new risks.

Governance and transparency were equally important. The IMF reviewed steps to improve accountability, reduce waste, and ensure public funds are used as intended. Important progress has been made in strengthening governance and public sector efficiency in line with the recently published Governance Diagnostic Assessment report, a key factor in rebuilding public and investor trust.

Finally, the review looked at how Ghana can drive private sector led and inclusive growth. This means creating conditions for businesses to expand, jobs to grow, and prosperity to reach more people, not just a few. The IMF stated that ambitious structural reforms to help create an environment more conducive to private sector investment and to enhance governance and transparency remain key to boosting the economy’s potential and underpinning sustainable job creation.

Taken together, the fifth review shows the IMF is not just checking numbers, but examining whether Ghana is laying the foundation for a more resilient, fair, and sustainable economy.