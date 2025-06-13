IMF Backs Ghana’s Controversial Fuel Levy Amid Public Concerns

The International Monetary Fund has endorsed Ghana’s new GHC1 per liter Energy Sector Levy, calling it a necessary measure to address the country’s fiscal and energy sector challenges.

IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack stated the levy would help mobilize domestic revenue and stabilize the economy during a press briefing in Washington.

The tax measure, part of Ghana’s IMF-backed economic program, aims to tackle $3.1 billion in legacy energy sector debts that require $3.7 billion to fully resolve. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson revealed these figures as the government seeks to clean up energy sector finances and reduce reliance on external borrowing.

While the levy has sparked public concerns about rising fuel prices and living costs, President Mahama has pledged transparent use of the proceeds to pay independent power producers and shore up the energy sector. The IMF’s support signals confidence in Ghana’s reform agenda, potentially reassuring international investors about the country’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

Ghana’s ability to implement such revenue measures while maintaining social stability will test the government’s economic management as it works to achieve debt sustainability under its IMF program. The levy’s success could determine the country’s capacity to finance critical energy sector reforms without exacerbating current economic pressures on citizens.