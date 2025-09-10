IMANI’s Franklin Cudjoe Blames NPP for Ghana’s Utility Crisis

Policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe has defended the new NDC government against criticism over proposed utility tariff increases, placing responsibility for Ghana’s current economic challenges squarely on the previous NPP administration’s eight-year tenure.

The IMANI Africa founding president’s intervention follows criticism from NPP member Kofi Tonto, who targeted what he described as the “Ɛye Zu Second Independence Government” over the scale of proposed utility hikes across multiple sectors.

Tonto’s social media post highlighted steep proposed increases across Ghana’s utility landscape: ECG seeking a 225% increment, Ghana Water requesting 280%, VRA proposing 59%, and Ghana Gas wanting 91% increases. He also noted new tariff proposals for street lighting from NEDco and ECG.

Cudjoe responded forcefully, arguing that current utility challenges stem from mismanagement during the NPP’s previous administration. He criticized what he characterized as wasteful spending and missed opportunities in Ghana’s energy sector over the past eight years.

The policy analyst specifically cited the abandonment of cash waterfall mechanisms designed to prevent waste and theft in the energy sector. He also criticized the previous government’s approach to hydrocarbon optimization, alleging that “armtwisting and extortionist tactics” drove away potential investors.

Among the specific failures Cudjoe highlighted was a $45 million expenditure to relocate power plants from Accra to Kumasi, which he described as wasteful. He also characterized gas deals during the NPP tenure as “plunderous scams” and criticized the handling of the Power Distribution Services privatization attempt.

The IMANI president reserved particular criticism for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, describing it as devastating for ordinary Ghanaians. “We were gaslighted, shaved off our pensions, head hunted and suffered permanent hair loss due to the messy debt exchange programme after High Street gamblers gambled with our future,” he stated.

The exchange reflects broader political tensions as Ghana’s new NDC government faces criticism over proposed utility tariff increases amid ongoing economic pressures. The debate highlights competing narratives about responsibility for the country’s current fiscal challenges.

Cudjoe had previously claimed that IMANI Africa predicted the NPP’s electoral defeat as early as January 2022, suggesting his organization had long anticipated the party’s political difficulties based on economic performance concerns.

The utility tariff controversy comes as the NDC government seeks to address structural challenges in Ghana’s energy sector while managing public concerns about rising living costs. The proposed increases span multiple utility services, creating compound affordability pressures for consumers.

Cudjoe has also advised the Mahama administration on potential cost-saving measures, including reducing ministerial appointments from 110 to 60, which he estimates could save GHS316.7 million annually.

The current debate underscores ongoing challenges in Ghana’s energy sector, where infrastructure needs, operational costs, and affordability concerns create complex policy dilemmas for successive governments. Both major political parties face criticism over utility management approaches.

While acknowledging current hardships, Cudjoe’s intervention emphasizes his view that today’s utility pricing pressures result from accumulated policy failures and missed opportunities during the previous administration’s tenure rather than current government shortcomings.

The exchange highlights how utility pricing has become a key political battleground in Ghana, with both parties seeking to assign responsibility for ongoing challenges while proposing solutions to address structural problems in the energy sector.