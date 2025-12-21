IMANI Welcomes Sliding Scale Royalty but Questions Starting Rate for Lithium

Policy think tank IMANI Africa praised the adoption of a sliding scale royalty system for lithium mining reaching 12 percent maximum but expressed disappointment with the 7 percent starting rate, arguing current market conditions justify a higher initial royalty for Ghana’s emerging lithium sector.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah laid the Minerals and Mining Royalty Regulations 2025 before Parliament on Friday, December 19, 2025, introducing variable royalty bands that adjust automatically based on global commodity prices. The framework applies to gold, lithium and other mineral resources across all mining agreements.

IMANI President Franklin Cudjoe acknowledged the decision to adopt sliding scale royalties with a 12 percent maximum bound as a victory for sustained civil society activism. The think tank noted months of advocacy pushed government away from fixed royalties toward a system allowing Ghana to benefit more when global lithium prices rise.

Under the new regulations, lithium attracts a 7 percent royalty at current market conditions but increases to 10 percent if prices reach 2,000 dollars per tonne and rises to 12 percent if prices hit 3,000 dollars per tonne. The system automatically adjusts downward when prices decline, offering relief to investors during market downturns.

IMANI expressed strong disappointment with the 7 percent starting point despite lithium prices currently trading around 1,200 dollars per tonne. The organization calculates investor production costs remain approximately 610 dollars per tonne, resulting in nearly 45 percent profit margins before taxes.

The think tank noted that in 2024 the same investor prepared to sign an agreement when profit margins were below 20 percent based on an outreach price of 800 dollars per tonne with production costs of 610 dollars per tonne and a royalty rate of 10 percent. Cudjoe questioned why Ghana should accept lower starting royalties when profits are significantly higher today.

Parliament withdrew the original lithium agreement on December 10, 2025, following IMANI’s policy engagement with the Presidency and submission of a detailed position paper. The withdrawal followed a December 2, 2025 meeting between IMANI representatives and President John Dramani Mahama discussing governance issues surrounding Ghana’s lithium sector.

The Minority in Parliament rejected the revised agreement, with Ranking Member Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong arguing it undermines national interest. The caucus stated Barari DV Ghana Limited was prepared to proceed with 10 percent royalty when the original agreement was negotiated in October 2023 at lithium prices of 2,250 dollars per tonne.

Minister Buah defended the framework, stating when Ghana’s lithium agreement was first negotiated at 3,000 dollars per tonne resulting in 10 percent royalty, the sliding scale now ensures prices above that threshold trigger higher returns reaching 12 percent. He calculated government saves over 500 million dollars when prices exceed 3,000 dollars per tonne.

IMANI argues setting the bar at 7 percent weakens Ghana’s bargaining position and delays meaningful gains for the state despite promises of higher royalties later under the sliding scale. The think tank insists improved deals should reflect present realities and future value rather than simply being better than past arrangements.

The regulations include a 1 percent Community Development Fund from gross lithium revenues to support infrastructure projects including roads in mining communities. Minister Buah stated this provision was absent from the 2023 agreement but appears in the current framework.