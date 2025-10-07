IMANI Warns Poultry Programme Needs Processing Infrastructure to Succeed

Public policy think tank IMANI Africa has warned that Ghana’s Nkoko Nkitinkiti poultry programme risks creating massive waste unless government matches increased production with adequate processing facilities and cold chain infrastructure.

The programme, launched by President John Dramani Mahama and set to begin full distribution this month, aims to deliver three million birds nationwide to commercial, medium scale, and local poultry farmers. Ghana currently imports over 80% of its poultry at a cost exceeding $300 million annually, with the initiative designed to reduce this dependency while creating jobs and enhancing food security for 55,000 households.

However, IMANI argues that focusing solely on production without parallel investment in processing plants, cold storage, and distribution systems will undermine the programme’s broader goals. The think tank warns that increased output without processing capacity could lead to market gluts, waste, and wildly fluctuating prices that discourage farmers and perpetuate the cycle keeping Ghana dependent on imported chicken.

“While the programme promises to boost domestic production, there is a critical dimension that cannot be overlooked: large scale poultry production must go hand in hand with processing and cold chain infrastructure,” IMANI’s analysis stated. “Without processing capacity, the increased output risks going to waste, prices could fluctuate wildly, and the broader goal of building a sustainable poultry sector would be undermined.”

The criticism highlights structural weaknesses that have plagued Ghana’s poultry industry for years. Despite various government initiatives, local production has struggled to compete with cheap frozen imports from Brazil, the Netherlands, and the United States. Industry experts consistently point to inadequate processing facilities, limited cold storage, and poor distribution networks as core problems holding back domestic producers.

Under the Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme, each constituency will receive 10,000 birds at no cost, while commercial farmers get 80,000 birds across 50 farms and medium scale farmers receive between 1,000 and 3,000 birds on a cost recovery basis. Large scale producers will receive approximately 4 million day old chicks, with medium scale producers getting about 3 million, according to details shared by President Mahama.

The government has invested GH₵200 million in the initiative and promised to buy back grown chickens, process them, and supply them to markets. However, questions remain about whether processing infrastructure exists at scale sufficient to handle the anticipated production surge. IMANI’s warning suggests this buyback commitment may prove difficult to fulfill without significant investment in abattoirs, chilling facilities, and packaging systems.

For IMANI, producing millions of birds without investing in industrial scale processing resembles building a factory with no power to run the machines. The think tank emphasizes that every bird produced must have a processing plan, and every processor must have consistent supply. Only then can Ghana genuinely address its poultry import challenges rather than creating temporary production spikes that collapse due to infrastructure gaps.

Ghana’s poultry sector produces only about 5% of domestic consumption, with the remaining 95% supplemented by imports valued at nearly $400 million according to some industry estimates. This dramatic imbalance persists despite Ghana’s favorable climate for poultry farming and growing domestic demand for protein, pointing to systemic problems beyond just production volumes.

Processing infrastructure gaps affect the entire value chain. Without modern abattoirs meeting international hygiene standards, Ghanaian poultry struggles to access formal retail markets that prefer certified products. Limited cold storage means farmers can’t preserve birds when market prices drop, forcing distress sales at low prices. Inadequate packaging and branding make local products less attractive than imported alternatives on supermarket shelves.

IMANI argues that successful programmes must build integrated poultry value chains linking feed production, hatcheries, processing plants, packaging, and cold storage facilities. This integration prevents post-production losses while creating stable markets that encourage continued farmer investment. Without it, initial enthusiasm gives way to frustration when farmers can’t reliably sell their birds at profitable prices.

The warning comes as government prepares to roll out distribution across constituencies. Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong has indicated procurement processes are underway, with beneficiaries expected to receive birds, feed, and vaccination support. The programme aims to empower young entrepreneurs and households alongside established farmers, democratizing access to poultry production opportunities.

Critics question whether distributing birds widely without ensuring processing capacity exists to handle increased output represents sound policy. Past agricultural programmes have sometimes created temporary booms followed by busts when infrastructure couldn’t support sustained production increases. Small farmers particularly suffer in such scenarios, lacking resources to weather market volatility or invest in their own processing solutions.

The government’s promise to buy back chickens suggests awareness of marketing challenges, but implementing such buyback schemes at scale requires significant logistical coordination. Processing facilities must be identified or built, transportation arranged, quality standards maintained, and payments made promptly enough to maintain farmer confidence. These operational details will determine whether the programme succeeds or validates IMANI’s concerns.

For Ghana to truly transform its poultry economy, investment must extend beyond farm gates into the infrastructure that connects producers to consumers. Processing plants, cold storage facilities, and distribution networks represent the missing links that have prevented previous initiatives from achieving lasting impact. Whether the Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme addresses these gaps or repeats past patterns will become clear as birds reach farms and maturity in coming months.