IMANI Warns Against Lithium Royalty Cuts for Profitable Companies

IMANI Africa founder Franklin Cudjoe has warned that Ghana risks long term economic collapse if it continues granting generous concessions to already profitable private businesses, particularly in the mining sector.

Cudjoe made the case when an IMANI delegation appeared before Parliament’s Lands and Natural Resources Committee during discussions on Ghana’s lithium agreement. He questioned the logic behind the proposed reduction in royalty rates from 10 percent to 5 percent for Atlantic Lithium, arguing the company is already positioned to make substantial profits.

Using Atlantic Lithium’s own financial projections, Cudjoe explained the company structured its costs at approximately US$610 per tonne while global lithium prices currently hover around US$1,200 per tonne. According to Cudjoe, “Even if they started mining, clearly they are going to make about 45 percent margin, even before the profits are taken away.”

He noted that when Ghana was initially willing to sign agreements with the company, lithium prices stood at US$800 per tonne, offering margins of about 20 percent. With current prices at US$1,200 and historical peaks exceeding US$1,500, Cudjoe questioned why additional concessions would be necessary for an already profitable venture.

IMANI’s analysis reveals Ghana would lose approximately US$20 million annually in revenue if the government proceeds with the reduced royalty rate. The think tank argues that such concessions were designed to attract investment into risky or unproven ventures, not to reward companies already well positioned in global markets.

Cudjoe warned that this pattern extends beyond lithium to other sectors including gold, oil, gas, and some public private partnerships where the state absorbs risk while private companies secure guaranteed returns. He emphasized that normalizing such generosity would prove dangerous for the country.

The IMANI president stressed that every unnecessary concession means less revenue for roads, schools, hospitals, and jobs in a country still grappling with debt and International Monetary Fund conditions. He cautioned that continuing to blur the line between necessary incentives and excessive giveaways weakens Ghana’s bargaining power and drains resources needed for development.

Cudjoe acknowledged that business people will always push for maximum advantage but insisted it remains the state’s responsibility to protect the public interest. He argued that no economy can survive if government repeatedly sacrifices public revenue for private gain, especially when those businesses are already making strong returns.

The debate over lithium royalties comes as Ghana seeks to position itself as a major player in the global battery minerals market while balancing the need for foreign investment against maximizing returns for citizens. Experts note that getting this balance right will be critical for Ghana’s economic future as demand for lithium continues growing with the electric vehicle revolution.