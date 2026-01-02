IMANI Urges Mahama to Separate Finance and Defence Portfolios

Policy think tank IMANI Africa has urged President John Dramani Mahama to separate Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson from his concurrent role as Acting Defence Minister, cautioning that combining these portfolios could weaken fiscal oversight during a pivotal period for Ghana’s economy.

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe issued the appeal in a social media post evaluating the initial phase of the Mahama administration and outlining priorities ahead of the rollout of major government initiatives in 2026. Cudjoe noted that while President Mahama has made a positive start, the scale and intricacy of upcoming Big Push projects demand the Finance Minister’s undivided focus to ensure sound public financial management.

Cudjoe stated that the president should free Finance Minister Ato Forson from the additional duty as Defence Minister so he can focus and continue being fiscally disciplined. He emphasized that Dr. Forson should be allowed to devote his full energy to economic stewardship, fiscal discipline, and effective budget execution, particularly as the country prepares for significant capital spending.

In a Facebook post on January 1, 2026, the policy analyst acknowledged what he described as a promising start by President Mahama but stressed that the period of goodwill was over, with tougher governance tests ahead. Cudjoe stated that the honeymoon is truly over, with 2026 being a crucial year for the rollout of some of the Big Push projects with significant budgets.

Dr. Forson was appointed acting minister of defence following the death of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah in a helicopter crash. The tragic incident occurred in August 2025, prompting President Mahama to make interim ministerial arrangements while the nation mourned.

Cudjoe warned that assigning multiple high responsibility portfolios to a single official increases the risk of inefficiencies, procurement challenges, and weak oversight, especially in the management of large scale infrastructure programmes. The concern reflects broader anxieties about capacity constraints in government as major development projects require intensive supervision.

Beyond the call for role separation, Cudjoe proposed the establishment of an Administrator or Assessor General within the civil service to supervise government projects, conduct risk analysis and ensure value for money, while closing loopholes that often enable corruption. The proposed independent office would be tasked with monitoring and conducting risk assessments on all major government projects.

Cudjoe also called for a stronger and more empowered Cabinet Office to improve coordination, oversight and accountability among ministries, departments, and agencies. According to the IMANI Africa president, proactive and independent oversight would help prevent corruption, cost overruns, and project delays.

Reflecting on governance challenges under the previous administration, Cudjoe warned against reactive anti corruption measures, arguing instead for preventive systems. He stated that the country does not want to spend time and money setting up another Office of the Registrar of Assets and Liabilities (ORAL) after the current tenure.

The call for separating the portfolios comes at a time when the Finance Ministry faces intense scrutiny over implementation of economic reforms, debt management, and fiscal discipline. Ghana is implementing a 2026 to 2030 Multi Year Tariff Order, a new Value Added Tax (VAT) regime, and other structural adjustments aimed at consolidating macroeconomic stability.

The Big Push infrastructure programme, referenced by Cudjoe, represents President Mahama’s flagship development agenda for his current term. The initiative involves significant capital expenditure across multiple sectors including roads, energy, water, and social infrastructure. Effective financial oversight will be critical to ensuring these projects deliver value while maintaining fiscal sustainability.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has previously said he is able to play his dual role as Finance Minister and Acting Minister of Defence because he has strong time management skills. However, IMANI Africa’s intervention suggests growing concern among policy observers that the dual responsibility may stretch ministerial capacity beyond optimal levels.

The pressure on President Mahama to appoint a substantive Defence Minister reflects broader questions about workload distribution within the Cabinet. As the administration enters its critical implementation phase, stakeholders are emphasizing the importance of focused leadership in key ministries to ensure effective policy execution and accountability.