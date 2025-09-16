IMANI Report Exposes NDC Selective Justice Crisis

Think tank documents "Terminator 1" label and 85% public disapproval of militarized arrests as credibility plummets

President John Mahama’s administration faces mounting accusations of selective justice and political persecution just six months into office, with a comprehensive IMANI Africa analysis revealing how the “Terminator 1” nickname and controversial law enforcement tactics have eroded public trust.

The think tank’s latest Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election Analysis (PULSE) report documents a dramatic credibility crisis stemming from what critics characterize as contradictory approaches to anti-corruption enforcement and politically motivated personnel decisions.

The administration’s credibility problems crystallized in March when mass dismissals of public sector workers earned President Mahama the viral nickname “Terminator 1,” fundamentally altering public perception despite simultaneous praise for abolishing unpopular taxes including the E-levy and betting tax.

However, the more damaging aspect involves the apparent selective implementation of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative, launched as a flagship anti-corruption drive on January 7. While the Attorney General discontinued cases against prominent NDC figures including Collins Dauda, Stephen Opuni, Ato Forson, and Kwabena Duffuor, arrests of outspoken NPP critics have intensified under controversial circumstances.

The IMANI analysis reveals that many arrests have been conducted in what critics term “Rambo-style” fashion using heavily armed and masked security personnel, generating 85% public disapproval according to the sentiment analysis. These militarized enforcement tactics have sparked widespread condemnation across political and civil society circles.

Recent high-profile arrests include NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), who was arrested by EOCO under conditions critics described as excessive, and NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), who was remanded into police custody amid accusations of political persecution.

The NPP has petitioned the diplomatic corps over these “Rambo-style arrests,” describing them as part of “a deliberate strategy to silence dissent and cow the opposition into submission”, while the party’s Youth Wing has announced plans to protest at Ghana Police Headquarters over alleged systematic harassment.

Legal experts have criticized the enforcement methods, with private legal practitioner Andrews Appiah Danquah condemning the ‘Rambo-style’ approach as unnecessary and harmful to law enforcement’s image, while University of Ghana law lecturer Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua described Chairman Wontumi’s arrest as unjustified.

The selective justice narrative gained momentum following the Attorney General’s office dropping seven major cases involving NDC officials, with former Attorney General Godfred Dame accusing the current AG of using case withdrawals as “a tactic to exonerate NDC officials” through calculated whitewashing.

The credibility crisis deepened with the private jet scandal, which undermined the administration’s earlier austerity pledges including scaled-down Independence Day celebrations and anti-corruption commitments. IMANI noted that “the opposition successfully amplified the hypocrisy narrative,” warning that even NDC loyalists are beginning to express disappointment.

The think tank’s analysis indicates that charges in many recent arrests often involve vague accusations like “offensive conduct,” raising questions about the substantive basis for law enforcement actions that appear disproportionately targeted at opposition figures.

NPP Communications Director argued that recent arrests “directly contravene Article 21(1)(a) of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees every Ghanaian the right to freedom of speech and expression”, emphasizing that dissent represents a fundamental human right rather than merely a privilege.

The ORAL initiative’s implementation challenges reflect broader concerns about institutional independence and equal treatment under law. While originally welcomed as part of Mahama’s anti-corruption drive, the initiative’s apparent selective focus has generated skepticism about its true objectives and fairness.

IMANI’s sentiment analysis reveals that even positive policy developments including currency stabilization efforts and mining sector reforms have been overshadowed by governance controversies, demonstrating how credibility issues can undermine substantive achievements.

The “Terminator 1” moniker reflects not only anxiety about job security among civil servants but broader concerns about the administration’s approach to political opposition and dissent. This nickname has become symbolic of perceived authoritarian tendencies that contradict campaign promises of inclusive governance.

Political analysts note that the administration’s response to these criticisms will determine whether the credibility crisis hardens into permanent damage to public trust. The speed and extent of the decline in approval ratings represents one of the steepest falls in recent Ghanaian political history.

The IMANI report emphasizes that “credibility is the most valuable political currency, and the NDC is quickly spending it,” reflecting broader recognition that governance legitimacy depends on consistent application of stated principles rather than selective enforcement based on political considerations.

Opposition parties have seized on the analysis as validation of their criticisms regarding politically motivated law enforcement, while civil society organizations express growing concern about democratic backsliding and institutional capture under the current administration.

The administration faces pressure to address fundamental concerns about transparency, fairness, and equal treatment under law to prevent further erosion of public confidence. Success in rebuilding credibility requires both policy adjustments and demonstrated commitment to even-handed governance across party lines.

Looking ahead, the IMANI findings suggest that unless the government reforms its approach to accountability and avoids partisan enforcement of justice, it risks cementing a reputation for selective governance rather than the promised national renewal that brought it to power.