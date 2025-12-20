IMANI Questions Petroleum Tax Collection Amid Revenue Leakage Concerns

Policy think tank IMANI Africa has raised concerns about possible revenue leakages in Ghana’s petroleum sector, doubting whether the state collects and accounts for full taxes due from fuel imports and sales.

Franklin Cudjoe, founder and president of IMANI Africa, revealed troubling patterns in petroleum taxation data following a meeting with the International Monetary Fund team advising Ghana on fiscal matters. He pointed out that figures from Bulk Distribution Companies show a mismatch between fuel volumes sold and taxes declared and paid, with some BDCs selling larger volumes appearing to pay less tax while others selling less pay significantly more.

Cudjoe cited Astra as a striking example, noting the company sells comparatively smaller volumes but pays much higher taxes than others in the sector. According to Cudjoe, “It does appear that the higher the amount of petroleum products some BDCs sell, the lower the taxes they declare and pay.”

The think tank argues this trend is particularly worrying because fuel sales are among the most traceable economic activities in Ghana. Every litre of petroleum product sold is captured through verifiable records on the National Petroleum Authority’s online platform, making reconciliation straightforward and leaving little room for underreporting.

IMANI doubts whether the state fully realizes the estimated GHS 22 billion expected annually from petroleum taxes collected by various agencies. The organization questions whether revenues actually collected are being properly accounted for and where leakages might exist.

Cudjoe demanded clarity on what actions the Ghana Revenue Authority is taking to ensure compliance, strengthen enforcement, and guarantee fairness across the sector. He said IMANI will escalate the issues with GRA and the Ministry of Finance to ensure the situation is addressed.

The think tank insists that a system where some players appear to pay far less tax than others despite higher sales undermines confidence and deprives the state of critical revenue. This comes at a time when Ghana’s domestic revenue mobilization is underperforming and government faces pressure to raise revenue and reduce borrowing.

IMANI argues that plugging such loopholes could ease the burden on ordinary citizens who often bear the brunt of new taxes and levies. Cudjoe promised the organization would pursue the matter with the Finance Minister and GRA.

The concerns highlight ongoing challenges in tax administration and compliance enforcement in Ghana’s petroleum sector, which remains a significant contributor to government revenue. With fuel sales representing a major source of tax income, any gaps in collection or accounting could have substantial implications for the country’s fiscal position.