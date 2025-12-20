IMANI Questions Government Transparency Over Atlantic Lithium Refining Study

IMANI Africa has accused government officials of misleading the public about local lithium refining feasibility after documents revealed Atlantic Lithium completed a scoping study concluding downstream processing is not economically viable in Ghana.

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, alleged that officials presented a scoping study requirement in the lease agreement as a future commitment despite being aware that Atlantic Lithium had already completed the study with negative conclusions. The document dated February 21, 2024 was addressed to the Minerals Commission.

According to Simons, “They have made it look like Atlantic Lithium is open to the possibility of refining lithium in Ghana.” He argued that government officials were aware of the study’s conclusions but continued to project optimism publicly about downstream processing prospects.

The scoping study conducted by Melbourne based engineering firm Mincore evaluated two processing options for the Ewoyaa Project. Lithium carbonate plants require initial capital expenditure of US$425.7 million while lithium sulphate facilities need US$283.8 million according to the assessment.

Both options recorded negative post tax net present values when evaluated using long term lithium price forecasts. The report concludes that neither option is deemed economically viable under current economic conditions despite projected annual revenues from the facilities.

Simons claimed officials pretended to put a requirement in the lease agreement that Atlantic Lithium will do a scoping study to advance local refining. However, Atlantic has already done the scoping study and concluded that refining is not viable, and told the government, he stated.

The IMANI Vice President described the situation using local parlance, saying it is being suggested that it is all shakara, that we are being played. He insisted that government must clarify what officials knew about the study and when they became aware of its conclusions.

Simons publicly called on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to address the allegations. He stated that IMANI is asking the Mines Minister publicly to confirm or deny what government knew about the scoping study findings and timeline.

The controversy emerges as Parliament debates Ghana’s lithium agreement with Atlantic Lithium, including contested royalty rates that were reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent. IMANI has previously argued the company is positioned for substantial profits and questioned the need for reduced royalties.

The allegations raise questions about transparency in negotiations over mineral agreements and whether public representations about value addition matched private assessments shared with government. Officials had emphasized downstream processing as part of the strategic vision for lithium development.

If confirmed, the timeline of government knowledge about the scoping study’s negative conclusions could affect public trust in official statements about lithium policy. The February 2024 study date predates recent public discussions about refining requirements and value addition commitments.

Government has not yet responded to Simons’ allegations or confirmed receipt of the Mincore scoping study from Atlantic Lithium. The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources faces calls to clarify what information was available during policy discussions and when officials learned of the viability assessment.

The situation highlights tensions between resource nationalism goals emphasizing local value addition and economic realities that may make downstream processing unviable. Ghana joins other mineral producing countries facing similar challenges balancing aspirations for industrialization with market fundamentals.

Industry analysts note that lithium refining requires substantial capital, technical expertise and economies of scale rarely achieved in single country operations. Most lithium concentrate is exported to established refining hubs in China and other countries with integrated supply chains and demand certainty.