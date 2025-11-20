IMANI Questions Ghana’s Lithium Royalty Cut Despite Profit Projections

A policy analyst has challenged the government’s justification for reducing Ghana’s lithium royalty rate from 10 percent to 5 percent, arguing that financial data shows the Atlantic Lithium project remains profitable even at current commodity prices.

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, presented detailed calculations this week suggesting the Ewoyaa lithium mine would still generate substantial returns for investors despite the sharp decline in global lithium prices cited by government officials. His analysis comes as Parliament prepares to consider a revised mining lease agreement between the government and Barari DV Ghana Limited, Atlantic Lithium’s local subsidiary.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, laid the revised agreement before Parliament on November 12, explaining that falling lithium prices necessitated renegotiation. He told legislators that lithium prices had dropped from $3,000 per tonne to $630, making the original fiscal terms unsustainable for the mining company.

However, Simons disputed this pricing comparison. He noted that when the original agreement was signed in October 2023, the benchmark price for spodumene concentrate at 6 percent lithium oxide concentration delivered to China stood at approximately $2,200 per tonne, not $3,000. Spodumene concentrate is the lithium bearing ore Ghana will export from the Ewoyaa project located in Mankessim, Central Region.

According to financial projections Simons shared publicly, the original project parameters indicated exceptional profitability. The mine was expected to achieve payback within 19 months, roughly 1.6 years. Gross margins on a project cash cost basis reached 76 percent, while industry standard all in sustaining cost calculations showed 62 percent gross margins. Net profit after tax over the mine’s lifecycle was projected at 35 percent of revenue.

Simons calculated that Atlantic Lithium’s all in cost of producing one tonne of spodumene concentrate totals approximately $610. Even at current market prices around $990 per tonne for spodumene concentrate, the company would earn roughly 30 percent gross profit on each tonne sold. Paying Ghana the original 10 percent royalty, which works out to about $98 per tonne, would still leave the company with approximately $260 in gross profit per tonne, he argued.

The IMANI analyst questioned why Atlantic Lithium considers a four and a half to five year payback period unacceptable when many mining projects operate with longer investment recovery timelines. He noted that corporate taxes apply to operating income rather than gross margins, suggesting the company’s profitability concerns may be overstated.

The revised lease has been referred to Parliament’s Committee on Lands and Forestry for scrutiny. Minister Armah Kofi Buah indicated the revised agreement includes a 5 percent royalty rate with provisions to increase it to 10 percent should lithium prices rise again. The agreement also addresses value added tax deferral on capital inputs and considerations for the Saltpond trans shipment facility.

Former Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, now leading the Minority Caucus, criticized the renegotiated terms as inferior to the agreement his administration presented to the previous Parliament. He noted the earlier deal included 13 percent carried interest, 6 percent equity through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), 30 percent shares listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and a growth and sustainability levy.

Simons raised transparency concerns about the revision process. He pointed out that the ministry has not released an updated feasibility study or profitability analysis to support claims that the project would fail under the original fiscal framework. Civil society organizations including IMANI Africa have called for greater accountability in how the government evaluates mining agreements involving critical minerals.

The controversy reflects broader tensions around Ghana’s entry into lithium mining. The country hopes to diversify its mining portfolio beyond gold, bauxite, and manganese while capturing value from the global transition to electric vehicles. However, civil society groups have consistently argued that Ghana’s negotiating position should leverage the strategic importance of lithium rather than offering concessionary terms.

Atlantic Lithium maintains the project faces significant viability challenges. The company has laid off workers and reduced operations due to what it describes as economic pressures. Company officials told media outlets in April that without fiscal relief measures including royalty reduction, corporate tax adjustments, and removal of import duties on capital equipment, the project cannot proceed.

The mining firm has invested approximately $70 million in the Ewoyaa project since 2016. The project holds an estimated resource of 36.8 million tonnes at 1.24 percent lithium oxide, with plans to produce 350,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually over a 12 year mine life. Production was originally targeted for 2025 but has been delayed by parliamentary ratification issues and market conditions.

Global lithium prices collapsed from peak levels above $13,000 per tonne in late 2021 to below $1,000 per tonne by mid 2024. Recent months have seen modest recovery, with benchmark prices reaching approximately $990 per tonne. When the initial agreement went before Parliament in August 2024, lithium prices stood at around $780 per tonne, according to Simons.

The Ewoyaa project represents Ghana’s first major lithium development and would position the country among the world’s top ten spodumene concentrate producers. Beyond royalties and equity stakes, the agreement includes provisions for community development funding and local stock exchange listing requirements.

Simons also referenced his December 2024 site visit to Ewoyaa and surrounding communities. He reported that operations had ceased since June, with minimal visible activity despite the project’s advanced development stage. Infrastructure challenges including poor road access and electricity supply raised questions about whether the company’s pre investment plans adequately addressed operational realities.

The parliamentary review process will examine whether the revised terms adequately protect Ghana’s interests while maintaining investor confidence. Legislators face pressure to balance fiscal revenue needs against concerns about deterring investment in the emerging critical minerals sector. The outcome will likely influence how Ghana approaches future agreements for lithium, cobalt, and other battery metals as global demand for electric vehicle components grows.

Parliament’s Select Committee on Lands and Forestry will conduct stakeholder consultations and technical reviews before making recommendations to the full House. Speaker Alban Bagbin referred the agreement to the committee for consideration and report, setting in motion the legislative scrutiny process that will determine whether Ghana ratifies the revised mining lease.