IMANI Questions Fate of Biometric Data Before New Registration

Policy think tank IMANI Centre for Policy and Education is demanding government accountability on biometric data from previous SIM registration before citizens provide fresh details in the 2026 exercise.

The organization raised concerns about the custody, protection, and current location of fingerprints and facial images collected during the 2022 registration exercise. IMANI revealed that verification against the National Identification Authority database was never fully carried out, leaving sensitive biometric data stored without clear accountability measures. The think tank questioned who controls the data, under what protection it exists, and what accountability mechanisms are in place.

According to IMANI, biometric information differs fundamentally from ordinary data because it cannot be changed if leaked or misused. The organization argues that before a new registration proceeds, government must resolve critical questions about data custody and security. IMANI specifically demanded clarification on who currently holds the biometric data and bears responsibility under Act 843, where the data are stored and under what technical safeguards, the verifiable protocol for secure deletion of legacy data, and which independent body will audit, certify, and publish the deletion.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George announced in December 2025 that fresh nationwide SIM registration will begin in the first quarter of 2026. George declared the previous registration invalid, citing weak biometric verification and lack of legal backing. He explained the earlier process failed to cross-reference biometric data properly with the national database, undermining credibility.

National Identification Authority Acting Chief Executive Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku confirmed in October 2025 that biometrics collected during the 2022 exercise were never authenticated against NIA systems. Deku stated the old system only verified Ghana Card PINs without biometric authentication, leaving much data unreliable. He emphasized that captured fingerprints were not used to authenticate identities with any authoritative system.

George revealed his ministry reached agreement with NIA to integrate biometric databases for seamless verification during upcoming registration. The minister disclosed government has begun cleaning and synchronizing biometric data previously collected, which he said was scattered across various databases without proper validation. He stated approximately 80 percent of records have been cross-referenced with NIA.

A new Legislative Instrument to guide the upcoming registration has been completed and will soon go before Parliament for approval. The Public Procurement Authority is finalizing selection of a service provider. George emphasized the new system will be technology-driven and human-centered to avoid queues and inefficiencies that characterized the previous exercise.

IMANI insists on full transparency, public audit, legal assignment of responsibility under the Data Protection Act, and clear proof of deletion overseen by an independent body. The think tank stated citizens should not be required to register again until the matter is resolved transparently. Without clear answers, IMANI fears a second registration risks becoming repetition of past mistakes rather than solution.

Industry observers note Ghana’s previous SIM registration faced multiple challenges including contractor credibility concerns, extended deadlines, and service disruptions. The 2022 exercise saw 30 million individuals complete the first phase by linking Ghana Cards to SIM numbers, with approximately 21 million completing full biometric verification.

The new registration forms part of broader efforts to combat SIM-related fraud and provide legal clarity for telecom operators and users. Similar initiatives across Africa including Zimbabwe and other nations aim to address mobile device-related crimes through central equipment identity registers and enhanced subscriber verification systems.