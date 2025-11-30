IMANI Proposes Convertible Loan Alternative to Springfield Oil Block Buyout

Policy think tank IMANI Africa has proposed a convertible loan structure as a safer alternative to the government’s consideration of an outright purchase of Springfield’s Afina oil discovery, warning that a direct buyout could expose the state to inflated valuations and political risks.

The recommendation comes amid discussions between Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and its subsidiary GNPC Explorco with Springfield regarding a potential takeover of the company’s interest in the West Cape Three Points Block 2. The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition confirmed these talks last week, citing urgency to advance resource development as national crude oil production declines.

In its latest brief titled “Springfield’s Latest Dance with the Government of Ghana,” IMANI characterizes the Afina block as far from the oil jackpot it is sometimes portrayed to be. The think tank describes it as essentially a one well discovery with a patchy testing history, long delayed appraisal work, and no regulator certified reserve estimate.

The organization noted the absence of consistent, transparent, regulator validated data makes any attempt to fix a reliable commercial value inherently speculative and vulnerable to political influence. Conflicting assessments from ENI, GNPC, and external analysts have left uncertainty about the block’s actual value, with possibilities ranging from commercially viable to potentially worthless.

Rather than an outright purchase at what could be an uncertain and inflated valuation, IMANI proposes that Ghana leverage its existing stakes in the block through Explorco and GNPC. The think tank suggests the state could lend funds to the joint venture to support additional appraisal work, including drilling another well to improve commercial confidence.

The proposed convertible loan would grant Ghana exclusive rights to transform that loan into a larger ownership share later, potentially even up to majority control if evidence supports commercial viability. IMANI argues this structure protects the state’s finances while still providing strategic control if Afina proves commercially valuable.

“Ghana owns stakes already in Afina through Explorco and GNPC. It can choose to lend funds to the implicit joint venture to derisk the Afina prospect through additional appraisal,” IMANI stated. “This loan can be structured as a convertible with Ghana owning the exclusive option to convert the loan to additional equity in the block.”

The think tank notes such an arrangement would pressure Springfield to bring in credible partners who can cofinance development. If Springfield cannot secure additional commercial investors, that alone would signal the block may lack commercial attractiveness, providing a critical test of viability before the state commits significant resources.

By refusing to buy the block outright without transparent, regulator approved data, Ghana would protect itself from backroom deals, mispriced assets, and political backlash, according to IMANI. The convertible loan approach forces real technical due diligence, ensuring decisions are guided by evidence rather than excitement or influence.

IMANI joins the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) in cautioning government against what they describe as a costly and unnecessary acquisition. ACEP Executive Director Ben Boakye has insisted the transaction lacks commercial justification, arguing the asset already belongs to the state and should be reclaimed rather than purchased following Springfield’s failure to meet contractual obligations.

Boakye criticized ongoing negotiations and efforts to predetermine a valuation of up to 1.1 billion US dollars as unreliable and based on discredited data. He warned that government cannot continue financing underperforming oil assets while economic hardship and poverty levels rise.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has stated that GNPC and the Petroleum Commission have commenced procurement to hire an independent Technical Consultant and Transactional Advisor to provide commercially sound assessments. These evaluations aim to determine whether the block warrants state investment and help reposition it for potential development with experienced deepwater partners.

The situation follows IMANI’s praise of Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor’s February 2025 decision to withdraw the forced unitisation directive between ENI’s Sankofa field and Springfield’s Afina discovery. That original directive, first issued in April 2020, sought to compel ENI and Vitol to merge the developed Sankofa field with Springfield’s unproven Afina discovery, handing Springfield 55 percent of the combined asset.

An international arbitration tribunal ruled in July 2024 that the unitisation directive was unlawful, finding that while unitisation itself was not invalid, the directives breached the Petroleum Agreement due to specific implementation circumstances. Minister Jinapor announced the withdrawal on February 25, 2025, following a thorough review of the arbitral award and legal opinion from the Attorney General.

However, IMANI has expressed concern that news of a potential government buyout could open doors for capitulation to lobbyists and backroom dealers. The organization warns this would represent a classic moral hazard scenario, rewarding weak corporate governance and offsetting speculative risk at public expense while institutionalizing a precedent where distressed private oil firms can lobby for state financial rescue.

Springfield has claimed the West Cape Three Points Block 2 holds 1.5 billion barrels of oil in place and that the company has invested over 100 million US dollars in seismic and drilling operations. The company completed appraisal well testing last year, revealing positive production flows, though its production timeline remains uncertain.

Ghana’s crude oil output fell 25.9 percent year on year in the first six months of 2025, the lowest half year level since 2016, intensifying pressure on government to reverse production declines. The Afina field was discovered in 2019 but has yet to move into production, delayed partly by the longstanding dispute with ENI.

IMANI characterizes the Afina saga as not merely about petroleum but as a powerful test of the government’s commitment to good governance and prudent use of the public purse. For a country navigating tight fiscal pressures, the think tank argues there is no need to rush into ownership of an oil field with questionable prospects, championing a call for government to proceed cautiously before potentially acquiring what could prove to be an underperforming asset.

The debate underscores broader questions about Ghana’s approach to fostering local participation in its oil and gas sector while maintaining fiscal responsibility and attracting international investment. The outcome will likely set important precedents for how the country handles similar situations involving indigenous operators and national petroleum assets in the future.