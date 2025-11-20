IMANI Identifies Tax Loophole in New VAT Reforms

A fresh concern has emerged over the government’s new Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms, with think tank IMANI Africa warning that the policy may have accidentally created an escape route for businesses earning between GH¢500,000 and GH¢750,000 annually.

IMANI’s analysis, written by Sitsofe Mensah, a technology policy enthusiast and writer for the IMANI Centre for Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (CSTI), identifies what it calls a “missing middle” sitting between the two main tax categories announced by the government.

Under the new reforms, very small businesses making up to GH¢500,000 annually pay a simple 3% tax on their sales. Bigger firms earning more than GH¢750,000 must charge the standard 20% VAT. However, businesses falling between these thresholds face no clear tax rules, according to IMANI’s assessment.

The think tank says businesses in this bracket are too large for the small-business tax but too small to qualify for VAT registration. That means a supermarket making GH¢520,000 or a hardware shop earning GH¢700,000 could legally end up paying no consumption tax at all.

“What happens to businesses earning between GH¢500,000 and GH¢750,000? Currently, there is no clear tax instrument for this specific band. They are too big for the small-business tax but too small for VAT,” the analysis stated.

IMANI warns this represents more than just a technical oversight. The gap creates real marketplace unfairness where two businesses selling identical goods could be taxed completely differently simply because of where they fall on the turnover ladder.

Even more concerning, some businesses might be tempted to intentionally limit their sales or under-report revenue just to remain in this advantageous position. The think tank fears this could encourage artificial suppression of sales figures to stay within the tax-free zone.

“Unless rectified, this creates a ‘tax-free zone’ for consumption taxes, which could encourage businesses to artificially suppress their sales figures to stay in this sweet spot,” IMANI cautioned.

The loophole could cost the country significant revenue and distort fair competition among small and medium-sized businesses, according to the policy group. They are calling on the government to quickly clarify or adjust the rules to ensure every bracket is covered without gaps, confusion or incentives to hide true sales.

For a reform meant to simplify taxes and improve fairness, the missing middle could become the one flaw that undermines the entire effort unless policymakers act swiftly to address the concern raised by IMANI.