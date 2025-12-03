IMANI Flags Failures in Climate Resilience Project

A project audit report published by IMANI Africa shows that a $2.4 million initiative aimed at building climate resilience in Ghana’s cassava sector failed to deliver key objectives despite nearly fully utilizing its budget, leading to questions about donor fund management.

The findings were disclosed at a report presentation on Enhancing Governance and Accountability for Climate Adaptation and Energy Transition in Ghana’s Mining Industry, held at Tang Palace. Lead researcher Dennis Asare, Senior Research Associate and Independent Consultant, presented the expenditure verification and outcome assessment of the PROVACCA Project.

The project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), was designed to reduce climate induced risks to food security. It ran from November 2012 to December 2017.

According to financial records, GEF disbursed $2,394,283 of its $2.5 million grant, achieving a 95.77 percent utilization rate. In contrast, the Government of Ghana’s counterpart funding saw a significant shortfall, contributing only $66,722 of its pledged $315,000, representing just 21.18 percent.

The report highlights a direct link between this financial expenditure and project failures. Several high budget components were either abandoned or delivered late with non functional results.

A core objective was to construct a biogas and gasification plant to convert cassava waste into energy, reducing wood fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions. The report states the biogas plant was abandoned, and funds were reallocated to a gasification plant. That plant was also delivered late, and the supplied equipment did not meet project specifications.

Instead of a 3.6 meter mechanized roaster as indicated in the design, the vendor supplied a 2.0 meter roaster, according to the report. The gasification plant has been non operational and abandoned since 2017.

Other gaps were identified during the assessment. A planned vulnerability assessment, an important criterion for mapping climate risks, was never conducted. The project also failed to procure and install water harvesting equipment in two planned pilot areas. An initiative to promote community agroforestry did not materialize.

The project delivered some successful climate resilient cassava varieties, supporting adaptation to climate change in cassava production. Beneficiaries noted improvements in yield and livelihoods following introduction of the new varieties.

One farmer explained that previously, harvests yielded about one tricycle per acre, but the varieties provided under the PROVACCA project give more than twice the output. The farmer added that cassava farming now generates substantially higher income due to improved farm output.

Another beneficiary, who leads cassava farmers in Techiman, said the new variety delivers about 22 bags per acre compared to 10 bags from previous varieties on the same land. This beneficiary described the improvement as significant and the most beneficial aspect of the project, adding that improved farming practices learned at demonstration farms also helped considerably.

While the project succeeded in distributing climate resilient cassava varieties and training farmers, these successes were overshadowed by the high cost failures. The report concludes that the state lost the value of the $2.4 million donor investment in several key areas, as funds were spent without achieving the intended, lasting environmental and energy transition benefits.

The audit raises questions about project management and oversight mechanisms for donor funded initiatives. The failure to complete major infrastructure components despite high budget utilization suggests weaknesses in implementation monitoring and vendor accountability.