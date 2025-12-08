IMANI Demands Seven Data Safeguards for 2026 SIM Registration

Policy think tank IMANI Africa has outlined seven minimum safeguards government must enforce before proceeding with the planned 2026 SIM registration exercise to protect millions of Ghanaians from data misuse and surveillance.

The organization released a comprehensive brief demanding strict protections for biometric information as Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George prepares to launch fresh nationwide SIM registration in the first quarter of 2026. The minister declared the previous 2022 registration invalid, citing weak biometric verification and lack of legal backing.

IMANI argues the previous exercise left too many unanswered questions about data storage, security and access. The think tank insists mechanisms must be in place to prevent repetition of past mistakes before citizens are asked to register again.

The first safeguard requires that all biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images, must remain exclusively within the custody of the National Identification Authority. Telcos, regulators, private contractors and any other agencies must be barred from storing or duplicating such sensitive information.

This protection is essential because biometric data is permanent and cannot be changed once leaked or misused, according to IMANI. Keeping it with a single accountable institution reduces the risk of breaches and abuse.

The second safeguard demands the NIA return only a simple verification result, either yes or no, when telcos check customer identity, along with a non-biometric token. No detailed personal data or biometric templates should be sent back to protect users from excessive data exposure that could be exploited.

IMANI’s third safeguard requires that only essential details be stored in SIM and device registers. Any attempt to gather or keep additional information must be stopped. The think tank states the law and regulation should explicitly prohibit any additional, excessive or bulk collection and retention of data beyond fraud control and security purposes.

The fourth protection prohibits cross matching or bulk linkage of databases. Without clear legal limits, IMANI fears linking identity data with call records, mobile money history or location logs could create a powerful surveillance tool capable of tracking citizens’ movements and associations.

Parliament must outlaw any non-consensual bridging of databases and require explicit approval and strict safeguards for any new use, the organization demands. The think tank warns against political profiling, informal surveillance or unrelated commercial purposes.

The fifth safeguard requires law enforcement agencies to obtain court warrants before accessing identity linked SIM or device information, except in rare life-threatening emergencies. Even then, any emergency access must be reviewed afterward to protect innocent citizens from improper monitoring.

Critical among IMANI’s protections is the sixth safeguard demanding that every access to user data must generate a tamper evident record that cannot be deleted or altered. These logs should be available to the Data Protection Commission, which must monitor compliance and publish regular transparency reports.

Civil society and technical experts should also participate in the oversight system. This safeguard acts as a deterrent, knowing that every access attempt leaves a trace discourages abuse, IMANI notes.

The seventh and final safeguard requires a user friendly system, either via a secure portal or USSD code, that lets every citizen check what information is stored about them. People should also be able to confirm that any old biometric data from the previous registration exercise has been deleted.

This measure builds trust and gives citizens control over their own information. The right of access and verification should be anchored in Act 843 and any new digital rights legislation, the organization stated.

IMANI argues that without these seven safeguards, the new SIM registration process risks becoming another exercise that exposes citizens to data misuse, political profiling or surveillance. Since millions of Ghanaians depend on their phones for communication, banking, business and everyday life, safeguarding personal data is not optional but a national obligation.

The think tank previously raised concerns about the fate of biometric data collected during the 2022 exercise. Acting NIA Chief Executive Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku confirmed in October 2025 that biometrics collected during the 2022 exercise were never authenticated against NIA systems, undermining credibility.

The 2022 exercise saw 30 million individuals complete the first phase by linking Ghana Cards to SIM numbers, with approximately 21 million completing full biometric verification. Industry observers note Ghana’s previous SIM registration faced multiple challenges including contractor credibility concerns, extended deadlines and service disruptions.

IMANI Vice President Bright Simons has also questioned the necessity of repeated registration exercises, arguing that mass registrations since 2010 have been driven by financial and political interests rather than robust policy design.

The Data Protection Act, 2012, Act 843, established the Data Protection Commission as an independent statutory body to ensure and enforce compliance with rules governing collection, use, disclosure and care for personal data. The Act recognizes data subject rights and mandates controllers to process personal data in accordance with individual rights.

The NIA, established by the National Identification Authority Act, 2006, Act 707, and the National Identity Register Act, 2008, Act 750, is mandated to register Ghanaians and legally resident foreign nationals, maintain the National Identity Register and issue national identity cards.

IMANI insists government must commit to these protections openly and in law before asking citizens to register again. The organization stated citizens should not be required to register until the matter is resolved transparently.