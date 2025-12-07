IMANI Demands Clarity on Data Model for SIM Registration

Policy think tank IMANI Africa is demanding government clarification on which data architecture will manage citizens’ biometric information in the 2026 SIM registration exercise.

The organization outlined two contrasting approaches available to government, each carrying different implications for privacy protection and surveillance risks. IMANI stated the choice between these digital identity models will determine whether Ghanaians enjoy strong privacy protections or face increased risks of surveillance and data misuse. The think tank emphasized government must openly announce which model it is adopting before the registration begins.

According to IMANI, the first option is the Verify and Forget privacy-preserving model. Under this architecture, the National Identification Authority verifies biometric details internally and returns only a binary confirmation to network providers without transferring fingerprints, facial data, or personal files. Only a simple token and basic SIM information are stored in this federated trust model, with identity data and telecom data remaining separate unless connected through court-approved conditions.

IMANI explained this system adheres to Ghana’s Constitution and Data Protection laws while aligning with international standards including the General Data Protection Regulation. The think tank stated the model’s biggest strength is avoiding creation of a database that could be abused during political tension or security overreach, keeping private life private.

The second option is the Verify, Link and Store centralized model. IMANI noted this approach binds everything to the Ghana Card once identity is verified, including SIM cards, device details, call logs, mobile money transactions, and location history. The organization warned this creates a detailed picture of daily life showing where people go, who they talk to, how they spend money, and what devices they use.

IMANI cautioned such systems can easily be misused even if current intentions are good. The danger is function creep, where systems built for fraud prevention slowly transform into powerful surveillance tools. Once data is linked, no technical barrier stops misuse by future governments or rogue actors, according to the think tank.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George announced in December 2025 that fresh nationwide SIM registration will begin in the first quarter of 2026. George declared the previous registration invalid, citing weak biometric verification and lack of legal backing. He revealed his ministry reached agreement with the National Identification Authority to integrate biometric databases for seamless verification during upcoming registration.

The minister disclosed government has begun cleaning and synchronizing biometric data previously collected during the 2022 exercise, which he said was scattered across various databases without proper validation. George stated approximately 80 percent of records have been cross-referenced with NIA. A new Legislative Instrument to guide the upcoming registration has been completed and will soon go before Parliament for approval.

National Identification Authority Acting Chief Executive Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku confirmed in October 2025 that biometrics collected during the 2022 exercise were never authenticated against NIA systems. Deku stated the old system only verified Ghana Card PINs without biometric authentication, leaving much data unreliable. He emphasized captured fingerprints were not used to authenticate identities with any authoritative system.

IMANI insists government must clarify whether citizens’ old biometric data are still being held and how new data will be stored, linked, or protected. The think tank argues this uncertainty cannot continue as another compulsory registration approaches. Citizens deserve transparency about how their digital lives are being handled, according to IMANI.

Privacy International research indicates 57 percent of African countries process data in a legal void, meaning information collected during registration today could be kept indefinitely and used for different purposes as technology, corporate incentives, or governments change. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights notes biometric data is particularly sensitive because it is inseparably linked to a particular person and has potential to be gravely abused.