IMANI Criticizes Ghana’s Handling of AirtelTigo Strategic Partnerships

Policy think tank IMANI Africa has described Ghana’s management of AirtelTigo as a cautionary tale of speculative deals and weak oversight, criticizing the revolving door of strategic partners in the telecommunications sector.

IMANI Africa released a governance analysis highlighting concerns about how the state evaluates and engages investors in vital national infrastructure, focusing on AirtelTigo’s troubled history spanning nearly a decade.

The think tank noted that AirtelTigo (AT Ghana), once positioned as a competitive alternative to MTN, has cycled through multiple strategic partners including Hannam Investments, Rektron Group, and Telecel Ghana, with each promising salvation but leaving deeper questions about credibility and financing.

IMANI recalled that in 2023, the Ministry of Communications facilitated a joint venture deal between Hannam and Partners and AT Ghana valued at 150 million dollars, describing it as a sweetheart deal given the asset’s national significance. The transaction was never fully financed or executed, leaving the company more vulnerable.

The organization stated that confidence without credible capacity is no strategy, noting that Hannam’s exit weakened AT, exposed the state further, and increased public skepticism toward quick fix partnerships.

IMANI called for transparent investor screening and greater parliamentary oversight over future strategic sector transactions. The think tank warned that telecommunications, like extractives and utilities, cannot serve as a playground for speculative investors.

The Ministry of Communications has not responded to IMANI’s analysis. AirtelTigo’s operational challenges continue amid uncertainty about its ownership structure and long term viability in Ghana’s competitive telecommunications market.