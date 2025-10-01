IMANI Chief Questions Value of Yet Another Galamsey Meeting

Franklin Cudjoe isn’t holding his breath for Friday’s high-level meeting on illegal mining at the Jubilee House, and he’s not particularly shy about saying so.

The president of IMANI Africa, speaking Tuesday on Eyewitness News with Sammie Wiafe, questioned what concrete outcomes could possibly emerge from yet another dialogue session on galamsey—the local term for illegal small-scale mining that’s been devastating Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves for years.

President John Dramani Mahama has invited leading civil society organizations (CSOs) to meet with government officials at noon on October 3, 2025, but Cudjoe seems skeptical that this gathering will differ from countless previous discussions that produced little tangible action.

“Frankly, apart from esprit de corps, as in gathering and meeting on this matter, I don’t know the takeaway from this meeting,” Cudjoe said. “Maybe the President wants to hear from us directly, face to face. I don’t understand the meeting; whatever it is, it’s an opportunity to meet him head-on and say ‘look, this is essential and must be dealt with and some assurances that it will be done.'”

His frustration reflects a broader impatience among environmental activists and civil society leaders who’ve watched successive administrations promise decisive action while the problem continues to worsen. The difference this time is that Mahama campaigned explicitly on addressing the crisis, making pledges about temporary bans in forest areas during his first 120 days in office.

That timeline is ticking, and Cudjoe appears unimpressed by what he sees as a preference for dialogue over enforcement. “The president campaigned for close to 12 months or more on this issue, so he knows,” he noted. “The Presidency has made its stance known. They are not in a hurry to declare a state of emergency.”

There’s an edge to that observation. Many activists have called for emergency measures that would give authorities expanded powers to crack down on illegal operations, but the administration has resisted that approach—at least so far.

Cudjoe’s prescription is straightforward: secure the mining hotspots simultaneously, distinguish between licensed operators and illegal miners, and deal with the latter decisively. “Those properly registered acquire proper licences to do their work, and those who don’t have licences will be dealt with,” he said.

It’s a solution that sounds simple but would require sustained political will, significant enforcement resources, and a willingness to confront powerful interests that benefit from the status quo. Whether Friday’s meeting produces commitments along those lines remains to be seen.

What Cudjoe clearly wants is accountability mechanisms with teeth. “We will have to hold the President to account. We need to give ourselves timelines, give ourselves KPIs,” he said, using corporate shorthand for key performance indicators. “If the year ends and we don’t see anything on galamsey, it will be ‘butubutu,'” he warned, employing a local term that roughly translates to “a serious problem.”

The challenge for Mahama’s administration is that galamsey isn’t just an environmental issue—it’s deeply entangled with rural livelihoods, party politics, and powerful economic interests. Many communities depend on small-scale mining for income, while some illegal operations reportedly enjoy protection from politically connected individuals.

Previous efforts to combat the menace have faltered precisely because of these complexities. Equipment seizures and arrests tend to be temporary inconveniences rather than lasting deterrents. Without addressing the economic incentives and political protection that sustain illegal mining, enforcement campaigns often fade once media attention wanes.

Cudjoe’s public skepticism ahead of Friday’s meeting might actually serve a useful purpose—it sets a marker against which the session’s outcomes can be measured. If the gathering produces nothing more than vague commitments to continued dialogue, his dismissal of it as a “meet and greet” will look prescient.

On the other hand, if the administration announces specific enforcement timelines, dedicated resources, and measurable targets, it would at least represent a departure from previous patterns. That’s probably what Cudjoe is hoping to extract from the face-to-face encounter.

The invitation from Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, framed the engagement as an opportunity to harness collective expertise and perspectives. Whether that translates into action or simply adds to the accumulation of unimplemented recommendations from previous consultations is the question hanging over Friday’s meeting.

For civil society leaders like Cudjoe who’ve been raising alarms about environmental degradation for years, patience with process is wearing thin. They want results, not more conversations about how important the issue is—because everyone already agrees on that much.