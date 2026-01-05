Cudjoe Praises Finance Minister for Debt Reduction Despite GoldBod Controversy

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe has commended Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, and Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama for what he described as significant strides in strengthening Ghana’s financial position, despite ongoing debate about reported losses under the Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme.

In social media posts on January 4, Cudjoe singled out the three officials as “true patriots” whose collective efforts have delivered tangible gains for the country. He credited recent economic improvements to enhanced reserve accumulation and disciplined debt management under their stewardship.

The IMANI Africa President highlighted what he described as remarkable progress in debt reduction, noting that the Finance Minister has brought Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio down from 61 percent to 45 percent within 2025. Cudjoe described this development as evidence of disciplined economic stewardship and prudent use of Ghana’s enhanced reserves.

“It is instructive to note that the Finance Minister has diligently reduced the debt of Ghana from 61 per cent of GDP to 45 per cent in a year,” he stated, expressing optimism about the country’s economic trajectory.

According to the 2026 Budget Statement presented to Parliament in November, Ghana’s total public debt dropped from GHS726.7 billion, representing 61.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024, to GHS630.2 billion, equivalent to 45 percent of GDP by October 2025. Finance Minister Ato Forson attributed the turnaround to fiscal discipline, prudent borrowing and a stronger cedi.

Cudjoe also credited the establishment and operations of GoldBod with yielding substantial benefits for the country. He stated that GoldBod has brought Ghana substantial reserves which have not only helped absorb the huge losses incurred through the Gold for Oil (G4O) programme, but also assisted with debt service obligations.

In a light-hearted but pointed remark underscoring his confidence in Ghana’s improving economic fundamentals, Cudjoe suggested the country could soon be in a position to support international financial institutions rather than rely on them. “I think we should be loaning money to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), so they can help other less endowed countries,” he quipped.

However, Cudjoe’s commendation comes amid intense scrutiny over US$214 million in reported losses under the G4R programme disclosed in the IMF’s Fifth Review report under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility. The losses were attributed to trading shortfalls and operational costs associated with artisanal and small scale gold transactions in the first nine months of 2025.

While praising GoldBod, the BoG and the Finance Ministry for learning from previous initiatives, Cudjoe cautioned that the reported $214 million loss is significant and warrants full disclosure. He called on the BoG to explain how the losses occurred, the period they occurred, and which buyers were involved, along with the quantum of loss per buyer.

“I think the Bank of Ghana should provide answers to how the $214m loss happened and what they will do to minimise it in future transactions,” Cudjoe stated, adding that his worry is that it took the IMF to surface this information before domestic disclosure.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has disputed the characterization of the figures as losses, insisting that GoldBod itself has not incurred any losses and is set to declare an income surplus of not less than GHS600 million for 2025. He clarified that GoldBod’s role in 2025 was limited to local purchase, assaying and export of gold on behalf of the BoG, while the actual sale and trading of gold rests solely with the central bank.

Gyamfi noted that under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, audited losses under G4O and G4R in 2023 and 2024 totaled approximately GHS7 billion. He contrasted this with 2025 economic performance, highlighting that inflation declined for 11 consecutive months from 23.8 percent to 6.3 percent while the cedi appreciated by over 35 percent against the US dollar, marking the first sustained appreciation since 2007.

Some analysts, including lawyer Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers, have expressed confidence in the IMF data, describing local explanations of the losses as hurried and unconvincing. The debate continues as stakeholders await further clarification and the release of audited financial statements for both GoldBod and the BoG’s G4R programme.