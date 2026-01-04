IMANI Blames State Authorities for Highway Gridlock

Ghanaian policy think tank IMANI (Institute for Management and Information Affairs) Africa has blamed state authorities for severe traffic congestion that paralysed parts of the Accra–Kumasi highway after a New Year’s Eve watchnight service. The organisation says the disruption exposed regulatory and enforcement failures rather than misconduct by a religious leader.

Thousands of motorists were stranded for hours after vehicles associated with a watchnight service by the Believers Worship Centre spilled onto the highway, one of Ghana’s most critical transport corridors linking the capital to the commercial city of Kumasi. Some travelers reportedly spent close to 24 hours in traffic due to a severe gridlock on the Juaso and Asankari sections of the highway.

IMANI Vice President Kofi Bentil rejected attempts to single out the church’s founder, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah. “STOP BLAMING ADOM KYEI!!! What happened on the Kumasi Road is not Adom Kyei’s fault!!! It is as usual the failure of the state and its officials,” Bentil stated in a social media post.

IMANI Senior Vice President Serlorm Branttie directed criticism at public officials, including the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene. “The DCE for the area Adom Kyei has his church, the District Police Commander and the Ashanti Regional Security Council and the Minister should answer why they let a church hijack Ghana’s most important highway,” Branttie wrote. He added that “Blocking a road irresponsibly like this should be criminal.”

The gridlock centered around the Atwidie stretch of the N6 Highway and was triggered by the synchronized departure of thousands of worshippers from the major religious camp meeting. As the 24 hour New Year’s Eve vigil concluded, an overwhelming surge of private vehicles and chartered buses merged onto the main artery, overwhelming the road’s capacity.

For many travelers attempting to make the cross country trip to Accra for New Year’s Day celebrations, the journey became an endurance test. One traveler lamented that she had been in traffic for three hours since 4:00 am Thursday, and had barely moved more than a few metres since reaching the Atwidie area. Another traveler indicated he had been on the road since 10:00 pm the previous night, suggesting he had been stuck for more than six hours.

The Philadelphia Church camp meeting, as the Believers Worship Centre is also known, reportedly drew participants from across the northern and middle belts of Ghana. The event is one of several large scale religious gatherings held annually during the Crossover season. While such events bring spiritual renewal, the logistical consequences on the N6 Highway have reignited calls for better traffic management during religious holidays.

Videos on social media showed some travelers venting about the massive inconvenience caused, with one road user complaining that because of worship, everyone was stuck with no car going or coming. The situation became so dire that some passengers resorted to cooking roadside meals to cope with hunger during the prolonged delay.

IMANI’s comments place responsibility squarely on state institutions mandated to regulate public order and traffic on major roads. The think tank argues that proper planning, enforcement, and coordination could have prevented the disruption. The organisation questions why authorities permitted a private event to disrupt a national highway without adequate traffic management measures.

The Believers Worship Centre’s 31st Watchnight Service was organized by Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, overseer of the church. The congregation’s auditorium is located near the Accra-Kumasi highway, and the massive turnout for the event resulted in vehicles blocking sections of the road as worshippers departed after midnight.

Ghana’s Accra-Kumasi highway serves as the country’s most vital commercial corridor, connecting the capital city with Kumasi, the second largest city and commercial hub of the Ashanti Region. Any disruption to traffic flow on this route affects not only private travelers but also commercial transport and freight movement between the two major economic centers.

Although the situation has since eased, motorists have described the experience as their worst travel ordeal. The incident has sparked broader debate about the responsibilities of large event organizers, particularly religious bodies, in implementing effective traffic management plans.

Neither the church nor relevant authorities have issued formal statements addressing the traffic chaos or outlining measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The Ashanti Regional Security Council, which coordinates security matters in the region, has not publicly responded to IMANI’s criticism regarding the lack of oversight.

The think tank’s position reflects growing frustration among policy analysts and the public about the role of state institutions in managing large gatherings that impact public infrastructure. IMANI’s intervention shifts the focus from individual blame to systemic failures in planning and enforcement.