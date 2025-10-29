IMANI Africa Urges Government to Enable Markets, Not Dominate Them

IMANI Africa and UPSA hosted an economic freedom lecture, arguing that excessive government intervention stifles entrepreneurship and innovation in Ghana.

The event featured insights from IMANI leadership who challenged policymakers to reconsider the state’s economic role.

Kofi Bentil, IMANI Vice President, argued that while regulation is necessary, government should not interfere in market operations.

He cited historical examples where state seizure of private industries led to collapse through corrupt sales.

Bentil cautioned against short-term populist policies that create long-term scarcity, stating, “Freedom is a fundamental thing.”

The lecture highlighted practical cases like the failed Komenda Sugar Factory and government interventions in pay-TV pricing as examples of flawed interventionism.

Franklin Coudjoe, IMANI’s Founding President, emphasized how such actions create market uncertainties that discourage investment.

The consensus urged government to shift from market player to visionary regulator, creating an environment where private initiative can safely flourish and generate employment.