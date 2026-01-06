IMANI Africa Emerges as Major Policy Influencer in Ghana’s 2025 Transformation

IMANI Centre for Policy and Education established itself as a decisive force in shaping Ghana’s socio-economic landscape throughout 2025, operating at the peak of its influence to directly impact national policies, laws, and governmental decisions, according to its latest Annual Report and Financial Statement.

The think tank’s role extended beyond traditional research activities to become what observers describe as a primary “architect of change” in Ghanaian civil society practice, with tangible effects on issues affecting ordinary citizens.

Historic Lithium Deal Withdrawal

The most significant demonstration of IMANI’s influence occurred on December 10, 2025, when Parliament officially withdrew the proposed Ewoyaa Lithium mining agreement. This historic decision followed a high-level private meeting between President John Dramani Mahama and IMANI leadership, during which the think tank presented an independent, evidence-based assessment highlighting flaws in the deal.

By maintaining firm opposition to what it characterized as a flawed agreement, IMANI ensured Ghana’s natural resources would be governed with greater transparency and accountability.

Accountability Through IMANIFESTO Project

Throughout 2025, IMANI continued functioning as the nation’s “governance referee” through its IMANIFESTO Project. The centre released a critical assessment of the government’s first 120 days in office, measuring progress against 26 specific commitments made in a Social Contract.

This assessment served as a practical tool for holding the administration accountable to election promises. President Mahama subsequently selected IMANI’s Founding President, Franklin Cudjoe, to serve on a four-member team designing a new Governance Advisory Council intended as the central watchdog for enforcing accountability across all government ministries.

Environmental and Economic Advocacy

IMANI acted as a bridge between environmental goals and economic reality throughout 2025. Collaborative research with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) identified high capital costs and policy incoherence as primary barriers killing green businesses in Ghana.

On university campuses in Somanya and Accra, IMANI engaged over 650 students in discussions about dangers of government over-regulation in sectors like cement and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), arguing that interventionism often threatens investment and consumer choice.

Legal and Regional Oversight

IMANI’s impact extended to courtroom battles and regional accountability. The Commission on Human Rights & Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) dismissed an Electoral Commission attempt to block an IMANI petition regarding disposal of election equipment, allowing the accountability case to proceed.

A strategic visit to Tamale and Salaga highlighted critical failures in local water infrastructure and service delivery, bringing national attention to regional neglect in Northern Ghana.

Digital Reach Amplifies Impact

IMANI maintained a cross-platform community of approximately 95,000 followers in 2025, generating over 1.4 million views across its social media channels. This digital presence ensured complex policy issues were broken down into simple, relatable content for average Ghanaians.

Financial Growth Signals Donor Confidence

The organisation experienced dramatic financial turnaround, with total income jumping from GH₵1,209,658 in 2023 to GH₵5,285,071 in 2024, representing a 400 percent increase. Grant income rose to GH₵3,564,662, while total assets increased to GH₵2,579,334.

This substantial revenue surge allowed the centre to expand its reach, ensuring its independent voice was backed by resources needed to challenge powerful interests.

Call for National Integrity

Board Chairman Sam Poku issued what he termed a clarion call to the nation as the year closed, urging every Ghanaian citizen and leader to adopt a mindset centered on integrity. He emphasized this principle as essential for Ghana’s prosperity.

IMANI’s 2025 performance demonstrated that think tanks need not remain quiet repositories of ideas but can function as national mirrors reflecting government performance while steering the country away from problematic deals toward a more prosperous, transparent future.