IMANI Africa and UPSA to Host Lecture on Innovation and Economic Freedom

IMANI Africa and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) will hold an Economic Freedom Lecture Series on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, focusing on what drives innovation in Ghana.

The event will examine how government control affects entrepreneurs and how appropriate support can create economic change. Organizers stated that excessive government rules and control can prevent entrepreneurs from succeeding, while the right kind of support can lead to positive economic transformation.

The lecture aims to find balance between these approaches. It will provide a platform for discussing how government policies directly affect creativity, startup companies, and job opportunities for Ghanaians.

The lecture series addresses a central issue in Ghana’s economic development. Business owners and entrepreneurs have long discussed challenges related to government regulations, often called red tape. These include lengthy business registration processes, complex tax systems, and difficult compliance requirements that can slow innovation and discourage entrepreneurship.

However, organizers acknowledge the government should play a supportive role. Appropriate interventions such as funding for small businesses, clear and fair laws, and investment in internet and electricity infrastructure can create environments where new ideas thrive.

“Finding the middle ground between too much control and helpful support is key to unlocking the potential of Ghanaian entrepreneurs,” observers note.

By bringing this discussion into public view, IMANI Africa and UPSA are encouraging conversation that could shape future policies and help build a stronger economy. The lecture represents an important opportunity for policymakers, business leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs to engage directly on issues affecting Ghana’s economic development.

The Economic Freedom Lecture Series reflects growing recognition that regulatory frameworks significantly impact entrepreneurial activity and economic growth. The discussion comes at a time when Ghana seeks to strengthen its private sector and create more opportunities for young entrepreneurs entering the job market.