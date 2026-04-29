ILO Links 840,000 Annual Deaths to Workplace Stress and Harassment

More than 840,000 people die every year from health conditions connected to psychosocial risks at work, including excessive working hours, job insecurity, and workplace harassment, according to a landmark report published by the International Labour Organization (ILO), a United Nations agency.

The report, titled “The psychosocial working environment: Global developments and pathways for action,” was published on April 22, 2026, and provides the most comprehensive global estimate yet of the health and economic burden caused by the way work is designed, organised, and managed.

Psychosocial risks at work are primarily linked to cardiovascular diseases and mental health disorders, including suicide. The report estimates that these conditions account for nearly 45 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost annually, a measure of healthy years lost due to illness, disability, or premature death, and that the combined economic toll is equivalent to approximately 1.37 percent of global gross domestic product each year.

Manal Azzi, team lead on Occupational Safety and Health policy and systems at the ILO, said the findings highlight a growing and largely unaddressed global challenge. “Psychosocial risks are becoming one of the most significant challenges for occupational safety and health in the modern world of work,” she said. “Improving the psychosocial working environment is essential not only for protecting workers’ mental and physical health, but also for strengthening productivity, organisational performance, and sustainable economic development,” she added.

The report identifies long working hours, job strain, effort-reward imbalance, job insecurity, and workplace bullying and harassment as the primary drivers of harm. It estimates that 35 percent of workers globally work more than 48 hours per week, a pattern the ILO describes as a critical risk factor for cardiovascular disease and stroke. Separately, research by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that working 55 or more hours weekly is associated with a 35 percent higher risk of stroke and a 17 percent higher risk of death from ischemic heart disease, compared with working 35 to 40 hours.

On workplace violence, the report found that 23 percent of workers globally have experienced at least one form of violence or harassment during their working lives, with psychological violence being the most common at 18 percent.

The health consequences extend beyond direct harm. The report notes that workers under sustained psychosocial stress frequently adopt unhealthy coping behaviours including smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity, which can in turn lead to obesity, hypertension, and other chronic conditions. According to WHO, depression and anxiety alone account for roughly 12 billion lost workdays annually worldwide.

The ILO calls on governments, employers, and organisations to embed psychosocial risk management into standard occupational safety frameworks, with particular attention to workload design, role clarity, staffing levels, and working hours. Where prevention falls short, the report urges timely access to support services, temporary work adjustments, and transparent return-to-work processes. The report also flags artificial intelligence, remote work, and new employment arrangements as emerging factors reshaping psychosocial risk exposure globally.