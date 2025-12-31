Illegal Mining Destroys Farm Roads, Cocoa Left to Rot

Cocoa farmers in Mfantseman within the Upper Denkyira East Municipality are losing tonnes of harvested produce as illegal mining activities have rendered farm access routes impassable.

The destruction of farm roads by galamsey operations has created dangerous conditions that prevent farmers from evacuating their cocoa to purchasing centres. Deep excavation pits filled with water pose drowning risks, forcing farmers to transport only minimal quantities at a time while larger portions rot on the farms.

Osei Yaw, a cocoa farmer speaking to Citi News, explained how labour shortages compound the transportation challenge. Many young people who previously provided manual carting services have abandoned farm work to pursue illegal mining opportunities. This exodus of labour has left farmers with limited options for moving their produce from remote farming areas.

Tricycles initially served as an alternative transport solution after manual labour became scarce. However, the extent of road damage now prevents even these vehicles from reaching farm locations. Ben Yorke, a former assemblyman and cocoa farmer in the area, described how farmers have been left with no viable means of evacuating their harvest.

Yorke warned that environmental degradation threatens the long-term viability of cocoa farming throughout the region. Rivers and streams that farmers depend on for irrigation and farm maintenance have become heavily polluted by mining chemicals. Some water bodies have reportedly disappeared entirely due to siltation and contamination.

The Upper Denkyira East Municipality has recorded significant casualties from abandoned mining pits throughout 2025. Records from the Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) indicate that 27 people drowned in uncovered pits between February and August this year. The Central Region as a whole registered 22 galamsey-related deaths in the first seven months of 2025, according to NADMO’s regional director.

Despite nationwide anti-galamsey operations conducted in various mining districts, farmers in Mfantseman question why their area has not received similar attention from enforcement teams. Kwasi Ameyaw, another farmer facing mounting losses, appealed for urgent government intervention to address both security concerns and the economic impact on farming communities.

Community sources allege that an individual known only as IGP controls illegal mining operations in the area, though these claims have not been officially verified. The allegations have deepened concerns among residents about the apparent lack of enforcement in their locality.

The Central Regional Security Council inaugurated a land reclamation committee in June 2025 with a mandate to restore degraded mining lands and cover abandoned pits. The committee, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abraham Acquaye, comprises representatives from security agencies, NADMO, district assemblies, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Minerals Commission.

Within six months of operation, the reclamation committee covered 10 hectares of previously mined land. Efforts have focused on filling dangerous pits and preventing further loss of life, particularly in Upper Denkyira East and neighboring districts where galamsey activities remain concentrated.

Central Regional Minister Eduamoah Okyere Ekow Panyin assured communities that government will intensify land reclamation efforts while taking decisive action against illegal miners. The minister emphasized that addressing mining’s environmental impact is essential for ecological balance and economic sustainability.

Ghana depends heavily on cocoa as an agricultural export commodity. The country produced record volumes exceeding one million tonnes in 2011, though output has fluctuated in recent years due to various factors including weather patterns, aging tree stock, and competition from alternative land uses.

The cocoa sector employs hundreds of thousands of farmers across southern Ghana’s forest belt. Any sustained damage to productive farmland directly affects rural livelihoods and national foreign exchange earnings. Ghana ranks among the world’s top cocoa producers alongside neighboring Côte d’Ivoire.

Successive governments since 2006 have launched anti-galamsey operations including Operation Flush Out, the Inter-Ministerial Task Force, Operation Vanguard, Operation Halt, and most recently the National Mining Operations (NAIMOS). Despite these interventions, abandoned pits continue to pose safety hazards while active illegal mining destroys agricultural land and water resources.

Health authorities in the Denkyira region have raised additional concerns about abandoned mining sites becoming refuse dumps and unsanitary facilities, creating potential disease outbreak risks for surrounding communities. The intersection of public health, safety, environmental protection, and economic interests makes galamsey one of Ghana’s most complex governance challenges.

The Paramount Chief of Denkyira, Odeefour Boampensem IV, has joined calls for intensified government action to halt illegal mining and restore degraded lands. Traditional authorities in mining-affected areas increasingly recognize that environmental destruction undermines the long-term welfare of their communities.

For Mfantseman cocoa farmers, immediate concerns focus on salvaging current harvests and preventing future losses. Without restored road access and protection of water sources, communities face the prospect of watching established cocoa farms become economically unviable despite years of cultivation and investment.