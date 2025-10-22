Illegal Miners Threaten School and Health Center in Ashanti Community

Residents of Asuoho Konkoma in the Bosomtwe District are watching helplessly as illegal miners dig dangerously close to their only basic school and health center, raising fears that both critical facilities could collapse within months.

The miners have reportedly encroached on buffer lands reserved for the public facilities, digging huge pits just meters from classroom blocks and the community clinic. Footage obtained by local media shows the extent of the destruction, with deep excavation trenches surrounding the school premises where children attend classes daily.

“We are living in fear now,” a community member told reporters. The source explained that what began as distant mining operations has crept steadily toward the heart of their small farming community, and now illegal miners operate openly on school grounds.

According to investigations by Luv News, the illegal mining operation allegedly received approval from the local chief, who reportedly accepted an undisclosed payment for the mining activities to commence. The revelation has deepened frustrations among residents who feel betrayed by traditional authorities meant to protect community interests.

The health center serving several nearby villages faces similar threats. Workers at the facility say the constant vibrations from excavators and the proximity of mining pits threaten the building’s structural integrity. Beyond the immediate danger, residents worry about water contamination and exposure to toxic chemicals commonly used in illegal gold extraction.

District authorities and police have reportedly received multiple complaints, but residents say no meaningful action has been taken to halt the operations. The Ashanti Regional Security Council has been called upon to intervene before tragedy strikes.

Community leaders warn they’re on the brink of losing both facilities. If the mining continues unchecked, pupils may soon have nowhere to learn, and residents would face a healthcare crisis, potentially forcing them to travel long distances for basic medical attention.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Luv FM, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, convenor of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, condemned District Chief Executives for failing to carry out their mandate to curb illegal mining. He argued that the persistence of galamsey despite presidential directives reflects local leadership failures.

Dr. Ashigbey emphasized that DCEs receive key performance indicators specifically related to fighting illegal mining, and continued galamsey activity in their districts represents clear failure. He called for consequences similar to those faced by workers in other sectors who fail to meet performance targets.

The anti-galamsey advocate stressed that the real perpetrators aren’t the individuals working in mining pits but rather powerful financiers and equipment suppliers who drive the illicit trade. He suggested that tracking financial flows and exposing these networks would prove more effective than arresting small-scale operators.

The surge in illegal mining has intensified recently as global gold prices reached near-record highs approaching $3,000 per gram in late 2024, creating economic incentives that override environmental and safety concerns in gold-rich regions.

Galamsey, derived from the phrase “gather them and sell,” has evolved from traditional small-scale practices into a widespread crisis affecting water bodies, forests, and communities across Ghana. By 2017, more than 60 percent of the country’s water bodies were already polluted by mercury and other heavy metals, and the situation has worsened considerably since then.

Environmental data shows that fish populations in Lake Bosomtwe have declined by 70 percent, threatening food security in the region. The same district now faces the additional burden of losing critical infrastructure to the mining epidemic.

Several residents expressed anger that political leaders appear complicit in allowing the destruction to continue. They pointed out that illegal mining operations of this scale require significant capital investment and logistical support, suggesting that influential figures must be providing protection.

The situation in Asuoho Konkoma mirrors crises unfolding in mining communities across Ghana’s gold-producing regions. With mining and quarrying contributing 17.1 percent to Ghana’s year-on-year GDP growth in the third quarter of 2024, the tension between economic interests and community welfare remains acute.

President John Mahama’s administration has promised to address the galamsey crisis, but civil society groups recently expressed concern about the lack of clear timelines and milestones for implementing anti-galamsey measures. The issue of holding traditional leaders and district officials accountable reportedly didn’t receive adequate attention during recent government consultations.

For now, residents of Asuoho Konkoma continue their daily routines amid mounting anxiety. Parents send children to a school that might not survive the year, while families depend on a health center that could crumble without urgent intervention.

The community’s plight underscores a broader question facing Ghana: how long can development institutions stand when the ground beneath them literally disappears?

