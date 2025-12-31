Illegal Gunshots at Music Event: Cyborg Loses Firearm Licence

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that Abubakar Sadick, popularly known as Cyborg, has been convicted for unlawfully discharging a firearm during the AfroFuture concert held in Accra.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, December 31, the Director-General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, disclosed that Sadick was found guilty by the court and fined GH¢24,000. She noted that the fine has been fully paid.

As part of the court’s ruling, Sadick’s firearm licence has been withdrawn, effectively barring him from legally possessing a gun.

The conviction follows Sadick’s arrest after a video circulated widely on social media showing him firing several rounds into the air during the music event. The footage sparked public concern over safety at large public gatherings.

Sadick later admitted to firing the weapon but explained that the act was intended as a tribute to Nigerian musician Asake, who was performing on stage at the time.

COP Donkor emphasized that the discharge of firearms in public places, even by licensed holders, constitutes a serious breach of the law. She stressed that the Ghana Police Service will continue to enforce strict sanctions against individuals who endanger public safety through the misuse of firearms.