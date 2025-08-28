Illegal Gold Pricing: Evanex Gold Enterprise Exposed, Licence Revoked

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has suspended the licence of Evanex Gold Enterprise, a Tier 2 licensed gold buyer, with immediate effect.

The suspension, announced on Thursday, August 28, 2025, follows an adverse investigative finding that the company was engaged in illegal gold pricing, in violation of the terms and conditions of its licence.

In a compliance notice signed by the Compliance Directorate, GoldBod directed all licensed traders, miners, and the general public to desist from engaging in any gold transactions with Evanex Gold Enterprise.

“Notice is hereby given to all licenced traders, miners, and the public to desist from trading and/or engaging in any form of gold transaction with Evanex Gold Enterprise forthwith,” the statement read.

GoldBod emphasised its commitment to enforcing the laws and regulations governing Ghana’s gold trading sector, noting that accountability and transparency remain central to its oversight role.

The suspension is part of ongoing efforts to curb malpractice within the industry and ensure that all licensed entities comply with regulatory standards.