Illegal Fishing Resurges in Volta Waters Despite Enforcement Efforts

Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing is escalating in Ghana’s eastern coastal waters, particularly in the Volta Region, according to fresh findings by the Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG), raising urgent concerns about marine sustainability and the livelihoods of artisanal fishing communities.

CIMAG’s routine monitoring has documented a troubling increase in banned and destructive fishing methods, including dynamite fishing, calcium carbide use, light fishing, and monofilament nets. These practices remain outlawed under Ghanaian fisheries legislation due to their severe ecological impact, yet their usage appears to be growing despite ongoing interventions by government agencies and maritime stakeholders.

While industrial scale illegal fishing by large foreign and domestic vessels continues to challenge authorities, CIMAG reports indicate that artisanal fishers themselves are increasingly adopting illicit methods. This shift deepens the crisis from within coastal communities, transforming what was primarily an external enforcement challenge into an internal compliance problem affecting Ghana’s traditional fishing sector.

Surveillance data compiled by CIMAG show that fishers operating from Ada, Tema, Ningo, and Prampram are among the most frequent offenders conducting illegal operations in Volta Region waters. The organisation alleges that some violators operate with the tacit support or connivance of local opinion leaders, a factor that significantly undermines enforcement efforts and weakens community level compliance with fisheries regulations.

A recent monitoring patrol by a taskforce resulted in the arrest of a canoe from Ada allegedly engaged in light fishing in Woe waters within the Anlo district. The suspects were transferred to relevant authorities, but the case was subsequently referred to police following reported interference by elders of the Woe community. This incident illustrates the complex dynamics authorities face when attempting to enforce fisheries laws in communities where traditional leadership structures may conflict with regulatory objectives.

Anloga District Police Commander Superintendent Benjamin Samani confirmed that the case is prepared for prosecution and will proceed once the court resumes from recess. Samani emphasized his commitment to timely case processing, stating that the suspects would have already been prosecuted if not for the court recess. He stressed that no individual or authority would be permitted to compromise the legal process, signaling determination to see enforcement through despite community pressure.

However, independent checks suggest that influential individuals, including traditional leaders, are pushing for an out of court settlement. Critics argue that such settlements weaken deterrence and encourage repeat offences by signaling that violators can avoid formal punishment through informal negotiation. This pattern of community interference creates a cyclical problem where enforcement actions are undermined before they reach conclusion, reducing the credibility of the regulatory framework.

The resurgence of IUU fishing carries significant economic implications for West Africa. The European Union estimates that IUU fishing costs the region billions of dollars annually, depriving coastal states of revenue while undermining food security and accelerating marine ecosystem degradation. These losses occur through multiple channels, including depleted fish stocks that reduce future catch potential, damage to marine habitats that support fisheries, and the competitive disadvantage faced by legal operators who bear compliance costs that illegal fishers avoid.

For Ghana specifically, the stakes are particularly high given the central role fish plays in national nutrition and employment. Fish provides a major source of protein for millions of Ghanaian households and supports thousands of jobs throughout the value chain, spanning fishing operations, processing facilities, transportation networks, and trading activities. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Ghana’s fisheries sector contributes over three percent to national GDP and provides livelihoods for approximately 2.7 million people.

Fish consumption in Ghana stands at roughly 25 kilograms per capita, significantly exceeding the African average of 10.5 kilograms per capita, according to World Bank data. This high consumption rate underscores the critical importance of sustainable fisheries management for national food security. Continued use of destructive fishing methods threatens to deplete fish stocks, reduce marine biodiversity, and deepen poverty in coastal communities that depend on fishing for survival.

Dynamite fishing, one of the practices CIMAG identified as resurging, involves detonating explosives underwater to kill large numbers of fish simultaneously. While this method produces immediate catches, it destroys coral reefs and other marine habitats, kills fish indiscriminately regardless of species or size, and damages the reproductive capacity of fish populations. The ecological damage from a single dynamite blast can persist for years, undermining the long term productivity of fishing grounds.

Light fishing, another banned practice documented by CIMAG, uses powerful lights to attract fish at night, concentrating them for easy capture. While less obviously destructive than dynamite, this method can disrupt fish behavior patterns, deplete juvenile populations before they reach reproductive maturity, and create localized overfishing that damages ecosystem balance. Monofilament nets, often called ghost nets, pose particular dangers because lost or abandoned nets continue catching and killing marine life indefinitely.

Calcium carbide, traditionally used for welding, produces acetylene gas when mixed with water. Some fishers allegedly use this chemical to stun fish, making them easier to catch. However, calcium carbide fishing contaminates water, harms non target species, and produces catches that may contain chemical residues harmful to human consumers. The practice represents a particularly troubling development because it combines ecological damage with potential public health risks.

Experts warn that without stronger enforcement and a firm stance against community complicity, current efforts will fall short of addressing the IUU fishing crisis. They argue that policing alone proves insufficient and must be complemented by education programs that explain the long term costs of destructive fishing, economic alternatives that reduce fishing pressure by providing viable alternative livelihoods, and active involvement of traditional authorities who can leverage their influence to support rather than undermine regulatory compliance.

The challenge of community interference in enforcement cases highlights a broader governance issue facing Ghana’s fisheries sector. Traditional authority structures in coastal communities often predate modern state institutions and command significant local legitimacy. When these authorities oppose fisheries regulations or protect violators, formal enforcement becomes extremely difficult regardless of the legal framework’s strength. Effective fisheries management therefore requires finding ways to align traditional governance structures with sustainability objectives.

Some coastal communities have successfully implemented co management approaches where local leaders actively participate in rule setting and enforcement, giving them ownership of conservation outcomes. These models demonstrate that traditional authority can become an asset rather than an obstacle when properly engaged. However, implementing such approaches requires sustained investment in relationship building and willingness to share authority between state agencies and traditional structures.

The economic pressures facing artisanal fishers contribute significantly to the turn toward illegal methods. Ghana’s coastal fishing communities have experienced declining catches over recent decades due to overfishing, climate change impacts, and competition from industrial trawlers. When legal fishing no longer provides adequate income, desperate fishers face strong incentives to adopt illegal methods that promise higher catches in the short term, even if these methods undermine long term sustainability.

Addressing this dynamic requires providing credible economic alternatives alongside enforcement. Some successful interventions have included aquaculture development that gives fishers alternative income sources, value addition training that allows communities to earn more from smaller catches through improved processing and marketing, and microfinance programs that support diversification into complementary activities. Without such alternatives, enforcement alone may simply push desperate fishers toward increasingly risky illegal activities.

Maritime analysts and environmental advocates are calling for tighter collaboration among law enforcement agencies, local leaders, civil society organizations, and fishing communities to protect Ghana’s marine resources. They warn that failure to act decisively risks irreversible damage to marine ecosystems and escalating economic and social costs. The coalition building they envision would bring together diverse stakeholders with shared interests in sustainable fisheries, creating political support for both stronger enforcement and the complementary investments needed to make compliance economically viable.

Ghana faces similar challenges across its maritime sector. IUU fishing poses a substantial threat to fisheries resources, with foreign vessels, particularly those linked to Chinese enterprises, implicated in illegal fishing practices within Ghanaian waters. Reports indicate that up to 95 percent of Ghana’s industrial trawling fleet has elements of Chinese control, despite regulations prohibiting foreign investment in this sector. This industrial scale IUU fishing compounds the problems created by artisanal violations, creating a crisis that spans both small scale and large scale operations.

The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana operates as a non partisan research and advocacy organization focused on advancing policy thinking on pressing maritime issues linked to blue economy challenges. Founded to provide a platform for stakeholder networking and awareness creation through quality research and advocacy, CIMAG focuses on maritime transportation, maritime security, marine environment and coastal biodiversity conservation, ocean governance, fisheries, climate change, and marine renewable energy sectors. The organization’s monitoring findings carry significant weight due to its specialized expertise and focus on data driven analysis.

CIMAG’s elevation of the Volta Region IUU fishing crisis reflects broader concerns about the sustainability of Ghana’s approach to marine resource management. The organisation has previously highlighted how improved maritime surveillance could reduce illegal activities through investment in advanced technologies including satellite monitoring, drones, and automated tracking systems. Such investments would enable authorities to better protect maritime resources and enforce regulations continuously rather than through periodic patrols that illegal operators can evade.

The current situation in Volta waters demonstrates that Ghana’s fisheries management framework faces both enforcement capacity limitations and governance challenges rooted in complex relationships between formal institutions and traditional authority structures. Resolving this crisis will require addressing both dimensions simultaneously through investments in monitoring technology and enforcement capacity alongside sustained engagement with coastal communities to build local support for sustainable practices. Without such a comprehensive approach, the environmental and economic costs of IUU fishing will likely continue escalating, undermining both marine ecosystems and the livelihoods they support.