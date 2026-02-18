ILAPI launches essay competition to address inheritance poverty in Ghana

The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) has launched the Next of Kin Essay Competition as part of its flagship Next of Kin Project, designed to tackle systemic weaknesses in Ghana’s inheritance and beneficiary arrangements.

In a release copied to News Ghana on 16th February, 2026, it indicated that the initiative seeks evidence-based proposals to inform policy reforms and reduce inheritance poverty.

Background

Dormant and unclaimed financial assets remain a pressing challenge. Between January 2021 and July 2024, ILAPI identified over 1.4 million dormant accounts transferred to the Bank of Ghana. From 2016 to 2024, unclaimed balances amounted to GH₵167.8 million, USD14.6 million, GBP2.4 million, and EUR2.3 million.

ILAPI warns that routine absorption of such funds into state accounts risks undermining property rights and financial inclusion.

The competition is open to Ghanaians aged 18–45 years, including students, professionals, and activists. Essays must be original, policy-oriented, and 1,000–1,500 words in length.

Submissions should address issues such as : the role of financial institutions in reducing inheritance poverty, institutional challenges in verifying next of kin claims, and potential legal or digital reforms.

Deadline: Thursday, 28 May 2026

Submission Email: [email protected]

Awards:

– First Prize: GH₵3,000, certificate, publication, and books

– Runner-up prizes: GH₵2,000 and GH₵1,500 with publication and books

– Seven further essays will be published in the Human Dignity and Inheritance Poverty Journal

The Next of Kin Project is a human dignity and poverty reduction initiative, aimed at empowering families and ensuring transparent access to locked-up funds.

Essay url: https://ilapi.org/event/17

For further information, visit https://www.ilapi.org or ILAPI on Facebook and LinkedIn.