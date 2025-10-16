iKON Awards Expands to Honor Film Talent Across Africa

The iKON Awards are broadening their reach to celebrate cinematic talent across the entire continent. The Ugandan awards ceremony has introduced four new regional categories specifically designed to honor African filmmakers.

This expansion increases the total award categories from 22 to 26, now including Best West, East, North, and Southern African Film. Founder Humphrey Nabimanya stated the strategy aims to recognize talent beyond Uganda and drive a shared ‘Africanness’ within the industry.

The 2026 edition will run under the theme “Beyond Borders,” affirming this pan-African direction. The awards body is already executing this vision through a series of “iKON Activate” events across the continent. The first activation in Abuja, Nigeria, gathered key industry leaders to discuss collaboration and funding.

Subsequent events are planned for Kigali, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, building momentum towards the main awards night scheduled for March 21 in Kampala. Usama Mukwaya, the awards producer, highlighted that such collaborations are crucial for bridging knowledge and fostering growth within Uganda’s film industry.