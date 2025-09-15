IGP’s Men and GA South MCE Accused Of Allegedly Shielding Sandwinner at Dunkwa Ofankor

Residents and developers at Dunkwa near Amanfrom, Ofankor, and Kasoa are raising alarm over what they describe as massive illegal sand winning in the area being perpetuated by a man identified as Papa Nii and his group of land guards, allegedly with the protection of local police commands.

According to a petition sighted, the activities—which involve the use of pay loaders to excavate sand—have left several newly constructed houses and fence walls hanging precariously.

Residents warn that with the onset of heavy rains, these buildings are at risk of collapse, threatening lives and properties.

Developers claim that despite repeated complaints to the Kasoa East Divisional Police, the Ofankor Police Command, and the Ga South Municipal Assembly, no meaningful action has been taken.

Instead, the alleged mastermind, Papa Nii, is said to boast openly of his connections with security authorities and continues operations with impunity.

The petition accuses both the Kasoa East Divisional Police and the Ofankor Police of receiving regular cash payments from Papa Nii in exchange for overlooking the illegal sand winning.

“Intelligence gathered indicates that the Ofankor and the Kasoa East Divisional Police patrol who frequently visit the land degrading site rather receive cash sum as booty upon each and every arrival at the sand winning sites,” the petitioners stated.

Residents also allege that lands already sold and allocated to developers by Blow Ventures Real Estate Company are being resold by Papa Nii using falsified documents, taking advantage of the absence of the grantor, Nii Moi Morton, who is reportedly receiving medical treatment abroad.

In one incident, the petition recounts, residents and developers who confronted a pay loader operator at the site were attacked by armed land guards.

The situation escalated into physical assaults, with complaints lodged at the Ofankor Police Command going unaddressed.

Instead, complainants say they were intimidated when Papa Nii and his associates stormed the police station to issue threats in the presence of officers.

Eyewitnesses further accuse the police of shifting focus from the illegal sand winning to trivial issues, such as a torn dress belonging to Papa Nii’s wife during a confrontation, while ignoring the larger destruction and violence.

Developers insist they hold valid land documents duly registered at the Lands Commission in Cape Coast, yet police have repeatedly dismissed their complaints.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga South, Hon. Moses Kabu Ocansey, has admitted receiving several complaints but claims his office is yet to conduct an on-site inspection.

With over 60 buildings reportedly endangered, residents are warning of imminent disaster if authorities continue to look away.

Some have threatened to take the matter to the media and petition President John Dramani Mahama directly, should security agencies and local government fail to act.

The allegations of police complicity and administrative silence have sparked outrage among affected developers, who say their livelihoods and safety are being sacrificed for “booty-sharing” between sand winners and law enforcement.

It has emerged that the said Papa Nii of Papase 1, was involved in a murder case but continues to enjoy protection from the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, the Ofankor District Police, and the Ga South Municipal Assembly despite his alleged involvement in murder, land guard violence, and illegal sand winning.

According to multiple petitions and eyewitness accounts, Papa Nii, who styles himself as the “chief of Dunkwa,” has long led a violent land guard network accused of degrading lands, reselling plots with forged documents, and terrorizing residents and developers.

Murder Allegations

The most damning case against him dates back to 2023, when Papa Nii allegedly pulled out a pump-action gun during a sand-winning confrontation at Dunkwa.

He reportedly fired directly at Isaac Kwao Mensah, who died instantly from gunshot wounds. Several others sustained serious injuries.

Papa Nii was arrested together with two accomplices, Atofotse Richard and Asafoatse Trouble, and remanded.

However, during court proceedings, Papa Nii allegedly shifted the blame to his accomplices, who later absconded. Despite eyewitness testimony naming him as the shooter, the case went dormant after what residents claim were huge cash payments to the Kasoa Divisional and Ofankor Police Commands, leading to his release.

This incident, residents argue, was not isolated.

As far back as 2022, Papa Nii had been implicated in another violent sand-winning clash that left one person dead and others injured. Yet, despite the severity of the crime, the matter was quietly buried, leaving him free to resume his operations.

Police and Political Complicity

The petitions accuse both the police and some municipal officials of shielding Papa Nii in exchange for regular bribes. Residents allege that patrol teams who visit the sand-winning sites routinely collect “booty” in cash rather than enforcing the law.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ga South, Hon. Moses Kabu Ocansey, is also accused of alleged “administrative silence” despite acknowledging receipt of multiple complaints. Residents say his failure to act has emboldened the alleged land guard leader.

Beyond the violence, residents warn of an imminent disaster, as illegal sand winning has left over 60 buildings—including new homes and fence walls—dangerously exposed to collapse, especially with heavy rains expected.

Developers insist they hold valid land documents registered with the Lands Commission, yet Papa Nii continues to resell lands using falsified paperwork. Those who resist are allegedly attacked by armed land guards, with the police failing to provide protection.

Call for Justice

Residents say they are preparing to escalate the matter by petitioning President John Dramani Mahama and international human rights bodies, as they fear local authorities have been compromised.

“This is not just about land; it is about life and death. A man accused of murder and countless atrocities is walking freely, backed by those who swore to protect us,” one developer lamented.

The allegations, if proven, point to a deep nexus between law enforcement, political office holders, and criminal networks—leaving the people of Dunkwa and its environs at the mercy of armed land guards.

Meanwhile, Paa Nii, has denied the viral allegations of engaging in the illegal sand winning activities within Dunkwa Ofankor lands.

He said that the ongoing construction activities on the land in the area are completely road-planned demarcation, calling on the general public to disregard malicious reports by the so-called members of the Dunkwa Landlords Association, suggesting that they have been engaging in massive degradation.

He maintained that there is no truth in claims that he uses landguards in illegal sand winning activities, stressing that there is no tension brewing at Dunkwa over massive land landguard groups in land degradation.

“I wish to state categorically that the viral reports by the members of Dunkwa Landlords Association to the effect that all these illegal sand winning activities are being overlooked by the senior police officers with both Ofankor and the Kasoa Divisional Police Command is completely mischievous and misleading information,” Paa Nii told journalists in an interview on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

According to him, the members of the Dunkwa Landlords Association reported him to the police and subsequently the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive.

He indicated that when the case was called for a hearing it was discovered that the accusations levelled against him of engaging in illegal said-winning activities turned to be completely cooked and lies.

He further clarified that it is certainly untrue that the Ofankor, Kasoa East Divisional Police Commands have shielded prime suspect in all reported cases, as reported by the residents.

DCE Response

Also in a WhatsApp conversation the DCE, Moses Kabu Ocansey denied any involvement in the matter and said he is not aware of any brewing tension in the area.