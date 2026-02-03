IGP Yohuno Reshuffles Senior Police Command to Enhance Efficiency

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has approved sweeping changes to the senior command structure of the Ghana Police Service, reassigning several Commissioners of Police (COPs) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOPs) with immediate effect. The reorganization affects key directorates at national headquarters alongside regional and technical commands across the country.

According to an official statement from the Police Service released on Tuesday, the postings aim to realign critical directorates and strengthen command structures to improve operational efficiency and service delivery nationwide. The reshuffle represents one of the most significant leadership reorganizations since IGP Yohuno assumed office in March 2025.

At the national headquarters level, Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba has been moved from the Technology Directorate to head the National Arms and Ammunition Directorate (NAPD). COP Iddi Lansah Seidu takes over the Technology Directorate after previously serving as Director-General for Welfare.

In another major change, COP Dr Vance Baba Gariba has been reassigned from Operations to head Research and Planning. COP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe now leads the Operations Directorate after moving from the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB), which oversees accountability and discipline within the service.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau will now be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Darko Offei Lomotey, who moves from Research and Planning. DCOP Eric Ken Winful has been reassigned from the National Arms and Ammunition Directorate to oversee the Welfare Directorate, which handles officer welfare and conditions of service.

The reshuffle extends to regional and technical commands across multiple regions. DCOP Charles K. Adu has been appointed Eastern Sector Regional Commander, while DCOP Isaac Asante has been redeployed from the Eastern Region to serve at the National Headquarters in Accra.

In the Central Region, DCOP George B. Ohene Boadi has assumed responsibility as Regional Commander. DCOP George Ankomah has been reassigned from heading the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in the Ashanti Region to serve as Regional Commander for the Eastern North Region.

Additionally, DCOP Alex Kodjo Wowolo, who previously served as Director of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at the National Headquarters, has been appointed to head the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department in the Ashanti Region. The Ashanti Region serves as one of the busiest areas for traffic management and road safety enforcement.

The Ghana Police Service stated that the postings form part of ongoing institutional reforms to strengthen leadership capacity, improve coordination between directorates and regional commands, and ensure more effective policing across all regions. The service emphasized that the changes reflect strategic planning aimed at optimizing operational performance.

IGP Yohuno has implemented multiple personnel changes since assuming leadership of the police service ten months ago. In January 2026 alone, the IGP promoted over 100 officers across various ranks in recognition of exceptional operational performance, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

The current reshuffle follows a pattern of strategic leadership adjustments designed to position experienced officers in critical portfolios. The National Arms and Ammunition Directorate, now headed by COP Dr Gariba, oversees the management, storage, and accountability of all police weapons and ammunition across the country.

The Technology Directorate under COP Seidu will be responsible for modernizing police operations through digital infrastructure, data management systems, and technological innovation. The Operations Directorate led by COP Teye-Cudjoe coordinates all tactical deployments, emergency response, and major security operations nationwide.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau under DCOP Lomotey serves as the internal watchdog, investigating complaints against officers, enforcing discipline, and ensuring adherence to professional standards. The Welfare Directorate now headed by DCOP Winful handles housing, medical care, insurance, and other support services for approximately 45,000 police personnel.

Regional commanders play crucial roles in implementing national policing strategies at the local level while addressing region-specific security challenges. The Motor Traffic and Transport Department manages road safety, traffic enforcement, and accident prevention across the country’s highway network.

The Ghana Police Service continues to face significant operational demands including combating armed robbery, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, and maintaining public order. The leadership reorganization reflects efforts to position the most experienced officers in directorates aligned with their expertise and track record.

All affected officers are expected to assume their new positions immediately and begin transition processes with outgoing directors. The Police Service expressed confidence that the new command structure will enhance collaboration between directorates and strengthen the institution’s capacity to deliver professional policing services to the public.