IGP Special Operations Team Kills Suspect in Tamale Shootout

The Inspector General of Police Special Operations Team shot and killed one suspect during a violent confrontation in the Aboabo Forest enclave of Tamale Metropolis, with 27 others arrested in a major anti-crime operation.

Officers came under sudden gunfire from armed criminals while advancing through the forest area targeting robbery and drug trafficking gangs. The team returned fire in accordance with police rules of engagement and self-defence protocols, striking one suspect while others escaped with their weapons. The injured suspect was transported to Tamale Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead. His body has been deposited at the mortuary pending autopsy.

The 50-member team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Bawah Abdul Jalil and supported by eight service vehicles including a Black Maria, had earlier paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Basha of Masjidul Bayan mosque. During that engagement, ASP Jalil briefed religious leaders on the team’s mandate to combat robbery, attacks on mobile money vendors, rape, and illicit drug peddling affecting national security in the region.

Sheikh Basha offered prayers, encouragement and support for the police, praising their efforts in safeguarding communities across the Tamale Metropolis. The religious leader was joined by several Imams and community elders who warmly received the police delegation.

Following the mosque visit, intelligence led officers to Sanzhirigu, where a particular house was suspected of being used for drug sales and consumption. Police arrested five suspects at that location and recovered dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, along with bottles of Koffex syrup commonly abused as a recreational substance.

The subsequent operation at Aboabo Forest resulted in the arrest of 27 additional suspects. Police recovered significant quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, opioid tablets, six motorbikes and three mobile phones believed to be stolen. The entire area was cordoned off to prevent escapes and ensure officer safety during the coordinated sweep.

Police say the violent confrontation confirmed prior intelligence indicating that criminal elements operating in the forest enclave were heavily armed and prepared to resist arrest with lethal force. The Aboabo Forest has long been identified as a known hideout for gangs engaged in robbery and drug trafficking activities within the Northern Region.

All arrested suspects were transported to the District Charge Office and Sakasaka Police Station for detention and further investigation. The seized narcotics have been submitted for forensic examination and laboratory analysis, while the suspected stolen motorbikes and mobile phones are being held for verification and additional directives from investigators.

However, the operation has generated controversy in Tamale. Metropolitan Chief Executive Abu Takoro expressed concern that while the security crackdown has had positive effects, emerging excesses are putting the city’s stability at risk. He has called for an independent and thorough investigation into the shooting incident.

Takoro, who chairs the Metropolitan Security Committee, described recent events as regrettable, noting that MUSEC has already forwarded its recommendations to the Inspector General of Police regarding the special team’s operations in the metropolis.

The Northern Regional Police Command acknowledged the death through a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Alhassan Lukman. The statement emphasized that officers acted in self-defence after coming under fire from suspected criminals during the operation, which took place on December 1, 2025.

Police emphasized that throughout the day’s activities, the IGP Special Operations Team maintained high levels of discipline, tactical coordination and strict adherence to rules of engagement. Their professionalism, even in the face of armed resistance, aims to reinforce public confidence in ongoing efforts to dismantle violent crime networks operating within the Tamale Metropolis.

The special operations team continues its activities in the Northern Region as part of a broader nationwide strategy to stabilize security in areas experiencing increased criminal activity. The unit has been deployed from National Police Headquarters to respond to emerging security threats across different regions of Ghana.