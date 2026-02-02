IGP Promotes All Members of Police Royal Ladies After Otumfuo Ceremonies

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted all members of the Police Royal Ladies, a special ceremonial unit named after Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following their distinguished performances at recent royal events.

The all female unit mounted two guards of honour for Otumfuo, first at the Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra on January 6, 2026, and at the first Akwasidae festival of the year at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The promotions take effect immediately, according to police officials.

Speaking at the Akwasidae celebration, Mr Yohuno explained that the parades were the police service’s way of expressing profound appreciation for Otumfuo’s unprecedented visit to police headquarters. The historic visit marked the first time an Asantehene had visited the Ghana Police Service headquarters.

The IGP announced the promotions during his address at Manhyia Palace, stating that the unit had distinguished itself through hard work and commitment. He emphasised that the Police Royal Ladies had demonstrated exceptional dedication to making Ghana proud through their ceremonial excellence.

The Police Royal Ladies is a ceremonial unit within the Ghana Police Service created to honour the Asantehene and represent the service at high profile traditional and state functions. The unit comprises carefully selected female officers who undergo specialized training in ceremonial drill and protocols.

The January 6 visit by Otumfuo to the police headquarters in Accra brought together the monarch, top police officials and traditional leaders. During the visit, the Asantehene was briefed on ongoing efforts aimed at improving public safety and enhancing crime prevention across the country.

At that ceremony, Mr Yohuno had praised Otumfuo as a modern King Solomon, citing his exceptional mediation skills in resolving numerous conflicts across Ghana. The IGP highlighted the Asantehene’s role in ending the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute and restoring peace in Yendi and the Bawku conflict.

The Akwasidae festival, held on the first Sunday of every Adae cycle in the Ashanti calendar, is one of the most significant traditional celebrations at Manhyia Palace. The festival provides an opportunity for the Asantehene to receive homage from chiefs, sub chiefs and citizens of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Mr Yohuno, who was appointed IGP by President John Dramani Mahama on March 13, 2025, brings 40 years of experience to the position. He replaced Dr George Akuffo Dampare and has prioritized modernization and transformation of the Ghana Police Service.

The promotions reflect the police administration’s commitment to recognizing excellence and rewarding officers who demonstrate exceptional performance in their duties. The Police Royal Ladies have been lauded for their professionalism and discipline in representing the service at ceremonial occasions.