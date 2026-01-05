IGP Promotes 30 Officers After Major Ammunition Seizure Operation

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 30 police officers to their next ranks in recognition of their distinguished conduct during operations that led to the retrieval of 2,600 rounds of AK 47 ammunition and the dismantling of a robbery syndicate in the Ashanti Region. The promotions, announced Monday, January 5, acknowledge the officers’ professionalism, vigilance and commitment to duty during critical security operations conducted during the Christmas season.

The commendations cover two major operations that significantly enhanced public safety during the festive period. The first operation occurred at the Kantanso Asankare Police Barrier in the Ashanti Region, where officers conducted a thorough search of a bus and uncovered massive quantities of concealed ammunition. The second operation involved intelligence led activities across Antoakrom, Manso Nkwanta and surrounding areas that resulted in the disruption of armed robbery networks threatening commuters.

During the operation at the Kantanso Asankare Police Barrier, officers discovered two concealed containers holding 2,600 rounds of AK 47 ammunition. The search also revealed a bag hidden under the driver’s seat containing two bulletproof plates, a black crushed helmet and a pair of long boots. The discovery prevented dangerous weapons and tactical equipment from falling into criminal hands, averting potential attacks on innocent citizens during the busy holiday travel period.

Officers promoted in connection with the Kantanso Asankare operation include Chief Inspector Tibim Acheampong Solomon, Inspector Sarfo Adu Daniel, General Lance Corporal Saeed Frimpong (No. 58311), General Constable Sremsei Simon (No. 621467), Police Woman Constable Kissi Dorcas Serwaah (No. 15413), General Constable Arthur Emmanuel Nkrumah (No. 65450) and General Constable Dennis Danquah (No. 65457). These officers demonstrated exceptional vigilance in conducting routine checks that uncovered the smuggling attempt.

Additionally, 20 other personnel from the Intelligence Department of the Ashanti and Ashanti South Regional Police Commands were promoted in connection with related intelligence led operations. These officers played vital roles in operations at Manso Nkwanta, Antoakrom and surrounding areas that resulted in the recovery of firearms and ammunition, the disruption of armed robbery activities and the prevention of planned attacks on commuters during the festive season.

The intelligence operations proved especially significant as they safeguarded thousands of travelers who were at risk of being targeted by violent criminal groups during the busy Christmas and New Year holiday period. The Antoakrom Manso Nkwanta stretch had become notorious as a hotspot for armed robbery attacks on travelers, with criminal syndicates targeting vehicles transporting goods and passengers. The police operations disrupted these networks and restored confidence in road safety along affected routes.

The IGP, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), commended the officers for their courage and alertness during the promotion ceremony. Your actions prevented dangerous weapons from falling into criminal hands, Yohuno stated, emphasizing that the officers’ vigilance protected Ghana’s citizens during a time when criminal activity typically increases. The IGP urged all personnel of the Ghana Police Service to continue upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

Yohuno assured officers that the Police Administration remains committed to recognizing, appreciating and rewarding hard work and dedication. The promotions signal a shift toward merit based advancement within the service, rewarding officers whose exemplary performance in the field demonstrates the professionalism expected of Ghana’s security forces. This approach aims to motivate personnel throughout the service to maintain high operational standards.

The ammunition seizure operation raised serious concerns about weapons trafficking networks operating in Ghana. The 2,600 rounds of AK 47 ammunition represented a substantial cache that could have armed multiple criminal groups for extended periods. Security analysts note that such quantities typically indicate organized smuggling operations rather than isolated incidents, suggesting connections to broader regional trafficking networks.

The tactical gear discovered alongside the ammunition, including bulletproof plates and military style equipment, suggests preparations for sophisticated criminal operations. Such equipment is typically associated with organized armed robbery groups or militant operations rather than petty crime. The seizure prevented what could have been devastating attacks on commercial vehicles, banks, security installations or other high value targets during the festive season.

Ghana’s porous borders and position in West Africa make it vulnerable to illicit arms trafficking from conflict zones in the Sahel region and neighboring countries. Criminal networks exploit weak border controls and corruption to move weapons southward for use in armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes. The Kantanso Asankare seizure demonstrates the importance of maintaining vigilance at internal checkpoints, not just border crossings.

The successful operations come as IGP Yohuno consolidates his leadership of the Ghana Police Service following his appointment in March 2025. President John Dramani Mahama appointed Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno as IGP, replacing Dr. George Akuffo Dampare in a move described as part of broader efforts to restructure police leadership and enhance operational effectiveness.

Yohuno brings over 40 years of law enforcement experience to the position, having risen through the ranks from lance corporal to the service’s top position. He was recruited into the Ghana Police Service on August 1, 1985, and has since built a distinguished career marked by exceptional dedication and professionalism. In 2011, he received the Grand Medal, one of Ghana’s highest civilian honors, for his outstanding efforts in tackling armed robbery and violent crime.

The new IGP’s career includes significant regional leadership experience. He served as Regional and Deputy Regional Commander for Greater Accra, where he was responsible for overseeing police operations across one of the country’s most populous and dynamic regions. As Divisional Commander for Accra Central from 2007 to 2009, Yohuno demonstrated his ability to manage complex policing environments with calm and competence during challenging periods.

In 2015, serving as Director General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), Yohuno implemented key reforms that significantly reduced road traffic accidents. His promotion to Commissioner of Police in 2016 recognized his growing influence in law enforcement. He later served as Director General for Special Duties and Administration before being elevated to Deputy Inspector General of Police in July 2024.

Prior to becoming IGP, Yohuno held responsibility for six critical portfolios at the Director General level as a member of the Police Management Board. These portfolios included Administration, Special Duties, Motor Traffic and Transport, Police Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations and General Operations. His leadership shaped policy decisions, oversaw national and regional operations and implemented measures to address complex law enforcement issues.

The promoted officers join a service undergoing transformation under Yohuno’s leadership. The IGP has emphasized addressing root causes of crime, building public trust and ensuring the safety and security of Ghanaians. His approach combines strategic acumen with operational effectiveness, leveraging his decades of experience managing high stakes national security operations.

The timing of these promotions sends an important message about accountability and performance within the Ghana Police Service. By publicly recognizing officers who achieved concrete results during critical operations, the IGP demonstrates that exemplary service leads to career advancement. This meritocratic approach contrasts with perceptions that promotions sometimes depend more on seniority or connections than actual performance.

However, security analysts caution that while recognizing successful operations is important, systemic improvements remain necessary across the service. Challenges including inadequate resources, insufficient training, poor equipment and low morale continue affecting many officers’ ability to perform their duties effectively. Addressing these underlying issues requires sustained investment beyond individual recognition.

The seizure of such substantial ammunition quantities also raises questions about intelligence gathering and information sharing within security agencies. How did criminals expect to transport 2,600 rounds through a police checkpoint without detection? Were informants within the security services providing advance warning about checkpoint locations? Answering these questions is crucial to preventing similar smuggling attempts.

Civil society organizations have welcomed the promotions while calling for continued vigilance against weapons trafficking. The Ghana Center for Democratic Development noted that while this operation was successful, preventing arms proliferation requires comprehensive strategies addressing border security, corruption and regional cooperation. Single operations, however successful, cannot substitute for systemic reforms.

The Christmas season traditionally sees increased criminal activity as criminals target travelers carrying cash, goods purchased for celebrations and other valuables. Armed robbery gangs often establish temporary bases along major highways, conducting multiple attacks before security forces can respond effectively. This year’s operations disrupted these patterns, allowing citizens to travel more safely during the festive period.

Travelers using the Antoakrom Manso Nkwanta stretch expressed relief that police operations had restored confidence in road safety. Market women transporting goods, commercial drivers and private motorists all benefit from reduced armed robbery risks along previously dangerous routes. However, sustained police presence and community cooperation remain essential to maintaining these security gains.

The promoted officers’ vigilance demonstrates the critical importance of routine security checks that many citizens find inconvenient. While checkpoints can cause traffic delays and frustration, this operation shows they serve vital purposes in intercepting contraband and preventing criminal operations. The challenge for police leadership involves balancing security effectiveness with minimizing disruption to legitimate travelers.

Looking ahead, the Ghana Police Service faces ongoing challenges in combating organized crime, weapons trafficking and armed robbery. The successful operations in Ashanti Region provide a template for effective policing combining routine vigilance with intelligence led operations. Replicating these successes nationwide requires adequate resources, training and motivation for officers throughout the service.