IGP Promotes 13 Senior Police Officers for Outstanding Service

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 13 senior police officers in recognition of their courage, professionalism, and dedicated service to the nation.

The promotions were announced on Wednesday, December 24, during a special decoration ceremony held at the National Police Headquarters. The event formed part of the Police Administration’s policy to reward hard work, sacrifice, and commitment within the Ghana Police Service.

Addressing officers at the ceremony, the IGP explained that the promotions were based on the officers’ perseverance, resilience, and exceptional commitment to duty. He noted that these qualities were essential to effective policing and critical in building public trust and confidence in the Service.

Mr. Yohuno assured personnel that under his leadership, diligence and professionalism would always be recognised. He urged all officers to remain disciplined, uphold integrity, and continue to serve the nation with the highest standards of conduct.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers and officials of the Police Administration, who congratulated the promoted officers and encouraged others to emulate their dedication and exemplary service.