IGP Leads Show of Force Exercise With Newly Acquired Armoured Vehicles

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohunu led a show of force exercise on Saturday, December 6, 2025, deploying the Ghana Police Service’s recently acquired armoured vehicles across key areas of Accra to signal heightened security readiness ahead of the Christmas season.

The highly visible manoeuvre was designed to deter criminal activity as the nation enters the busy festive period. The exercise involved senior officers and members of the Police Management Board who demonstrated the operational capabilities of the new fleet through coordinated displays across the capital.

The timing of the exercise proved strategic. IGP Yohunu had received the new vehicles just two days earlier, on Thursday, December 4, 2025, when President John Dramani Mahama formally presented 40 armoured vehicles to the service at the Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra. The fleet comprises 15 armoured pickups, five Cobra-Four and 20 Cobra-Three special armoured vehicles.

Officers expertly manoeuvred the heavy-duty armoured carriers through Accra’s streets, showcasing the service’s improved capacity for rapid response and sustained presence in high-risk zones. The display aimed to reassure the public of increased police visibility during a period typically marked by heightened criminal activity.

According to the Ghana News Agency, President Mahama emphasized that the vehicles represent the first phase of a broader government initiative to retool security services and enhance their ability to support the administration’s 24-hour economy agenda. The president noted that two tow trucks would be added this month, along with 10 covert operational vehicles. Every police district will also receive a normal pickup for patrol duties.

During the handover ceremony, the president issued a stern warning to criminals. He declared that Ghana would not surrender any street, community or public space to criminal elements, stressing that threats from organised crime, armed robbery and illegal arms trafficking would be met with firm state action.

The IGP responded to the government’s gesture with appreciation and commitment. He acknowledged that the Police Service has seen a steady rise in the levels of risk officers confront daily while performing their duties. The new armoured carriers are strategically vital for several high-risk operations, including crowd and riot control, providing protective cover during public disturbances.

IGP Yohunu urged officers to maintain high morale and intensify efforts to combat crime nationwide while assuring them of government support. He promised the vehicles would be strategically deployed and properly maintained to achieve their intended objectives.

The acquisition forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Police Service and improve public safety as the service responds to emerging security challenges. The new assets significantly enhance the service’s ability to respond to emergencies, secure communities and maintain law and order across the country.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak attended the handover ceremony, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies. The event drew attention from pedestrians, motorists and business owners who captured videos of the procession through Accra’s streets.

The show of force exercise demonstrates the Ghana Police Service’s readiness to protect citizens during the Christmas and New Year holiday season while signalling a new era of enhanced operational capacity for law enforcement in Ghana.